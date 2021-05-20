Rotorua District Choir ready to showcase items of music

Rotorua District Choir with Jess Bradley conducting. Photo / Supplied

A local choir conductor is excited for them to share pieces in a concert she has been "building up" to.

The Rotorua District Choir is holding two concerts on May 29 and 30.

Conductor Jess Bradley says the choir aims to hold three concerts a year, with this being its first for 2021.

She says this particular concert was actually intended for September 2020, but was postponed due to Covid.

There will be 33 people performing in this concert, including Jess as conductor and Carol Smyth, the piano accompanist.

Jess says she has been on the conducting team for Rotorua District Choir since 2018, and feels she has been "building up" to this concert.

"It's full of pieces that I've always wanted us to perform, but have not felt confident enough to put together.

"However, we had the opportunity to give this concert an unusually long rehearsal run - over three months - and this made me bite the bullet and put in all of my favourite pieces, knowing we'd have enough time to work through any issues."

She says the results have been amazing.

"The choir has really got on board with the challenge, and we'll be able to showcase some really wonderful pieces of music."

Jess says the name, Reflections of Light, is meant to evoke the beautiful, ethereal nature to most of the pieces but has also grown in meaning since the pandemic, as we've been pushed to appreciate and reflect on the positives around us.

"We're the only country in the world where performances like this are possible, as choirs globally have been put on hold due to the heightened risk of spreading Covid through singing, and so we really do feel lucky that we have this opportunity.

"The concert will be a real treat; a selection of songs, poems and solo pieces, including a new piece from Taupo-based composer Fergus Byett and local poet Amanda Hunt reading some of her work.

"We'll also have local student, Rosa Hook, as our guest violinist."

The details

What: Rotorua District Choir Concert

When: Saturday, May 29, 7pm, and Sunday, May 30th, 2pm

Where: St Luke's Church

Entry: $20 entry, free for school age children. Admission by programme available at the door