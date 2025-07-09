Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Waiariki Iwi Māori Partnership Board calls for action on low cancer screening rates

Megan Wilson
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
5 mins to read

Just under 60% of Māori women in Waiariki are up to date on breast and cervical cancer screenings. Photo / Getty Images

Just under 60% of Māori women in Waiariki are up to date on breast and cervical cancer screenings. Photo / Getty Images

Waiariki whānau will be “dying needlessly” if breast and cervical cancer screening rates do not improve, the local Iwi Māori Partnership Board (IMPB) says.

Te Taura Ora o Waiariki is concerned about the “very low” screening rates, with data showing less than 60% of Māori wāhine in the Te Whatu

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post