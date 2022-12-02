The Rotorua District Choir during a Christmas concert in 2020, where it performed with the Rotorua Symphonic Band. Photo / Supplied

Get in the jingle bells spirit with the Rotorua District Choir, while also giving a hand to local musicians, through the choir’s upcoming Christmas Through the Ages Concert.

The choir is presenting a concert of Christmas music across the ages for all to enjoy, with one concert on December 9 at 7pm, and one on December 10 at 2pm.

Elizabeth Pilaar will be conducting the choir for these concerts, and says it will feature traditional through to contemporary carols.

“There are absolutely ones that people will know and we have some audience participation ones too.”

She says it is a great family event and it will be a nice way to take part in Christmas carols still, as Carols by Candlelight is not running this year.

“It’s a chance to enjoy the Christmas spirit through music.”

Elizabeth says proceeds from the Christmas Through the Ages Concert will go towards helping the Rotorua Symphonic Band following the devastating fire in October where the band lost its premises, music and instruments.

She says the choir wanted to give proceeds to the Rotorua Symphonic because, “we are all musicians, and we want to support other musicians”.

“It was gutting for them ... losing instruments including some that are irreplaceable. We want to help them practically by raising some money, but also by supporting them in spirit.

“We know it is a hard time and we want to encourage them that they will be able to rebuild and enjoy music and sharing it with the community.”

Following each concert, the audience is invited to stay for a mince pie and tea or coffee.

The details:

What: Rotorua District Choir presents Christmas Through the Ages

When: Friday, December 9, 7pm and Saturday, December 10, 2pm

Where: St Johns Presbyterian Church, Victoria St

$10 admission by programme available at the door