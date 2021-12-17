Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal: Community generosity still going strong as appeal wraps up

(From left) Rotorua Salvation Army corps officer Ralph Overbye, Youth MP Te Horowai Mapapalangi and Rotorua MP Todd McClay with the donations. Photo / Shauni James

Rotorua MP Todd McClay and his newly-appointed youth MP are wrapping up this year's annual Christmas appeal with a large donation.

This year's Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal is finishing this weekend, but donations are still coming in strong to help those in need and spread Christmas cheer.

Food donated through the appeal goes towards creating Christmas hampers for those in need. The Salvation Army will deliver more than 200 Christmas food parcels.

Any money donated will be used to buy more food. Any gifts donated will be given to families for their children.

McClay and his youth MP Te Horowai Mapapalangi dropped off a number of donations to the Salvation Army yesterday. Items included the likes of tinned food, rice and pasta.

McClay said they had been buying and collecting food in the office, starting in the lockdown last year, to give to people in need.

He said they had a stack left over and had decided to bring it to the Salvation Army Foodbank.

Mapapalangi said there had been hardships for everyone during Covid, but imagined it would be even harder for some who were not in fortunate positions.

"It's important we get out there in our community and make everyone feel that they are indeed having a Christmas holiday break."

Mapapalangi had recently finished his last exam and was the head boy at Te Kura o Te Koutu this year.

He was selected as McClay's current Youth MP from 15 applications, and was passionate about ensuring youth services and support were more accessible to youth in Rotorua.

He will be attending the University of Auckland to study a conjoint degree in commerce and global studies.

Looking back over this year's appeal, which was launched on November 13, Salvation Army corps officer Kylie Overbye said they had been well organised and knew they needed to start early because they anticipated there would be challenges around Covid.

"It's actually been a very smooth-running drive. It's been more low key because there are challenges around Covid, but to be able to give out food parcels to as many people as we have this year despite the challenges is amazing.

"It's lovely to be wrapping it up knowing that people will be all ready and prepared for Christmas."

She said, "It's actually been quite calm and smooth this year, and I think that's what people need - calm, rest, and joy.

"We are in challenging times and with that comes stress. To see that melt away is lovely."

Corps officer Ralph Overbye said this would be their last Christmas appeal in Rotorua before moving to Tauranga, and that the appeals had been a really special part of their work during their family's time here.

He said they had really enjoyed the community rallying around the team to give support at this time of year.

The appeal for the Rotorua Salvation Army Foodbank starts wrapping up today, but those who would like to get in some last-minute donations can do so with some fun and thrills.

Zorb Rotorua is holding its annual Can Day in support of the Salvation Army Foodbank tomorrow.

From 10am to 4pm locals with proof of a Rotorua address will be able to score a maximum of two free rides per person.

All you need to do is book a time slot online or by phone and bring along canned foods or other non-perishable goods.