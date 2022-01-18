Luke Taylor and Nadine Stone appeared in the Rotorua District Court on Tuesday. Photo / NZME

A Rotorua couple has been given a community-based sentence for drugs offences after a judge praised the first-time offenders for their efforts at rehabilitation.

Luke Heremaia Taylor and Nadine Mereaira Margaret Stone were sentenced together in Rotorua District Court by Judge Tony Snell on Tuesday morning.

Taylor received a sentence of eight months' home detention with six months of post-detention conditions. Stone was sentenced to six months' community detention with 12 months' supervision.

Judge Snell said it was clear Taylor was running a small-scale drug supply business involving MDMA or ecstasy, cannabis oil and cannabis.

The judge noted Taylor had made 29 offers to supply ecstasy involving 33.5g and 16 offers to supply 36g of cannabis.

In 2020, Taylor attempted to send 53g of ecstasy to Dunedin for on-supply.

"A number of these charges are representative of multiple occasions where you have supplied the various drugs indicated," Judge Snell said to Taylor in his sentencing remarks.

"You were the lead offender and your partner Ms Stone was the worker."

Judge Snell said at the time of a police search Stone was in possession of 1g of ecstasy powder, three ecstasy tablets and 166g of cannabis.

"You were the lesser offender and very much working to help Mr Taylor with his enterprise."

Judge Snell said the sentences took into account the request of the couple's lawyer Max Simpkins.

Simpkins had asked the judge to consider his clients' previous good character, community involvement, remorse and efforts to engage with services and prospects of rehabilitation.

"Each of you is a first offender with no previous convictions," Judge Snell said

"Each of you has references from within the community both workwise and personal."

Judge Snell said both Taylor and Stone had "off your own bat" engaged in counselling and that counselling was ongoing.

Both defendants were given a 25 per cent discount on their sentences for their guilty pleas.

"I believe each of you is remorseful."

Judge Snell said he almost found Taylor's naivety "breathtaking" but did not disbelieve the reports about Taylor.

"I just don't think you appreciated the way you were acting is as wrong as it is."

Taylor and Stone were to begin their sentences immediately.

Judge Snell directed them to go directly to their detention address from the court "without stopping on the way".