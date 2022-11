The Rotorua Christmas Parade will go ahead this year. Photo / Ben Fraser

The Rotorua Christmas Parade will go ahead this year. Photo / Ben Fraser

The Rotorua Christmas Parade is being held on Saturday December 10 from 10am, organisers have announced.

The parade will move from The Energy Events Centre carpark, up Queens Dr, Arawa St, turn at Rangiuru St and come back to finish at the Energy Events Centre.

Community groups, schools, and workplaces are encouraged to embrace the festive spirit and register their float or group now at www.rotoruachristmas.co.nz

Last year’s parade was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.