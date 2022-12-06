Rotorua Christmas Parade cancelled

This year's Rotorua Christmas Parade has been cancelled. Photo / Ben Fraser

This year’s Rotorua Christmas Parade has been cancelled.

Due to the forecast of rain, organisers said they had made the decision to cancel the event set down for Saturday.

“Unfortunately, due to a 95 per cent chance of rain and northerly winds, organisers have today made the decision to cancel this year’s parade, giving participants and suppliers as much notice as possible out from event day,” a social media statement from organisers said on Tuesday.

Alia Branson, one of the parade organisers, said she was “incredibly disappointed to be forced to cancel for the second year running”.

“There are obviously so many factors that go into making a decision like this, but the safety of our participants and spectators is imperative.

“This is an open air event, featuring large vehicles, walking groups, and high numbers of children both taking part and watching. Our community’s safety is just not something we are going to risk.”

A postponement date has not been set for this year’s parade due to the busy time of the year for suppliers, and the various groups participating.

“The date has been set for months now, and we have many suppliers and volunteers involved in the parade whose schedules are already packed. So the most responsible, although disappointing, call to make, is to cancel,” Branson said.

Those involved with organising the Rotorua Christmas Parade urged groups who were set to participate in the parade to share their festive photos on Facebook using the hashtag #rotoruachristmas.

“Please brighten our day,” Branson said.

“We’re passionate about the parade and have put a lot of time and effort into planning for the event. This is sad news for us too, so we would love it if you’d share some Christmas cheer.”

For a list of Christmas-related events happening in the city this month, visit https://www.rotoruanui.nz