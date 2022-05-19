The Rotorua Careers Expo in 2021. Photo / NZME

Rotorua's annual Careers Expo is back, and is excited to share with the community how the world of careers is everyone's oyster.

The free expo is back on Thursday, May 26.

Expo chairwoman Sheryl Hewitson says this year's event is looking to be fabulous and very busy.

The expo is taking place on one day rather than two this year. Sheryl says this was because at the time of starting to organise it they were not sure where things would be at with Covid and alert levels.

She says this year they have 85 stands which include a blend of learning organisations, businesses and volunteer organisations.

"We've got a wide variety of businesses in Rotorua and the Bay of Plenty, as well as many learning organisations. We try to include all of the vocational pathways."

These pathways include creative industries, primary industries, service industries, social and community services, construction and infrastructure, and manufacturing and technology.

"What we want to do is ensure our young people in Rotorua can see what is out there and help them make great career choices in a safe place.

"There are so many opportunities for everyone out there and it is important to be able to look at this spectrum of opportunities available."

Sheryl says it is great to have a one-stop shop type of space where people can learn about a career option and then talk to learning organisations about what was on offer to reach it.

She recommends that parents and members of the public visit between 3.30pm and 6pm, as the earlier hours will be busy fitting all the schools in.

Next Friday there are also targeted seminars for school students, such as forestry and Māori entrepreneurship.

The details

- What: Rotorua Careers Expo 2022

- When: Thursday, May 26, 9am to 6pm

- Where: Energy Events Centre

- Free