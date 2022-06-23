Celebrations will include an umu kohukohu whetū ceremony.

Working according to Maramataka Māori just makes sense, say businesses following the Māori lunar calendar.

And the benefits for those businesses and workers are better than a four-day week, one believes.

Maramataka is the Māori lunar calendar. It marks the phases of the moon in a lunar month. The word Maramataka literally means "the moon turning".

Traditionally, planting, fishing and other activities and rituals were conducted only after consulting the maramataka.

Two Rotorua businesses have joined a wider movement to revive the maramataka mindset in the workplace.

Rotoiti 15 Trust general manager Kerri-Anne Hancock said following the Māori lunar calendar would have even more benefits for workers than a four-day work week.

"Many [people] reading this may be starting to feel the fatigue and effects of winter.

"Following maramataka means resting before we head into the work-heavy warmer months, working from home and being less exposed to winter illnesses.

"It means we aren't struggling to balance a hectic work schedule with our whānau obligations."

Hancock said implementing maramataka Māori helped to plan for the best business outcomes.

"We've been observing maramataka for years," Hancock said.

"[It affects] everything from picking the best days to hui and wānanga (meet, discuss) and knowing when productivity will be down, as well as allowing the flexibility to work from home or finish early."

Hancock said maramataka fitted beautifully with the trust's values.

Rotoiti 15 Trust general manager Kerri Anne Hancock. Photo / Supplied

"We value the sacredness of the land and environment. Maramataka is exactly that, listening and being guided by an environmentally led system of time."

Despite some difficulties with annual planning, Hancock said the transition to maramataka was "surprisingly easy and organic".

She said the team had embraced maramataka and was seeing benefits such as a strong team culture, low sick-leave rates and good staff retention.

"We would also say that productivity is up too. And while we are a small team, we deliver really awesome results for our people."

Healthy Families Rotorua system innovator Pirihira Whata said maramataka helped her know when to push herself and when to take a step back.

"Work-life balance has become more sustainable."

Healthy Families Rotorua system innovator Stevee Wikiriwhi said she used maramataka to help her be more aware of her behaviour at work.

"It helps me to manage my expectations of others and myself and to plan and prepare for them."

Healthy Families Rotorua system innovators Stevee Wikiriwhi (right) and Pirihira Whata said using the maramataka improved their work-life balance. Photo / Andrew Warner

Healthy Families Rotorua manager Jenny Kaka-Scott said maramataka was an observational science that recognised the environmental system in nature and tapped into the existing energies.

"It's not just about the moon. it's all of it together. It's all connected. Maramataka is understanding all the signs and what they mean.

"If we understand the signs, know the patterns, we can jump into the patterns that are bigger than us. We see we have a part to play in the system."

Kaka-Scott said she and her team would avoid holding meetings on a day associated with conflict and schedule brainstorms on lunar phases associated with bounty.

According to Kaka-Scott, recognising the maramataka brought staff an empowering sense of identity and wellness.

"You come to understand that your people's traditions and knowledge were deep and comprehensive and based on 1000 years of observation.

"You become quite proud that your people knew this. While there is sadness for what you've missed, there is also hope for the future."

Te Rangihakahaka Centre for Science and Technology on Dinsdale St has implemented a maramataka centric curriculum. Photo / NZME

Te Rangihakahaka Centre for Science and Technology pou matangiru (principal) Renee Gillies said understanding maramataka supported people at the kura through the "ebbs and flows of life".

"I have been surprised at how easily we have made the transition and how enthusiastic our staff, tamariki and whānau have been about this learning journey," Gillies said.

"We have all been amazed by the knowledge of our tupuna (ancestors) and are developing ways in which they become a natural integration of our learning.

"Our own tribal narratives have become key aspects of our curriculum."

Gillies said student engagement had benefited from a maramataka mindset.

"They are excited by the natural processes of our Taiao (Earth) and thoroughly enjoy being within our forest, geothermal activity, land and our wai."

Gillies said maramataka helped members of the kura community to understand themselves in relation to others and the environment.

A typical maramataka lunar month cycle lasts 29.53 days. Each night carries a name according to the maramataka. Whiro is the first night of the new moon, Tirea the second, and so on until Mutuwhenua, the last night.