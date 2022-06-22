Matariki Ride the Night lit up the Redwoods last year. Photo / Red Star Images

People are being invited to jump on their bikes and help light up the Redwoods as the annual Matariki Ride the Night approaches.

Rachel Doelman, Rotorua Lakes Council's sustainable journeys co-ordinator, says there were about 80 participants at the event last year.

She says Matariki Ride the Night is a great opportunity for whānau to get out of the house and connect with nature and other people.

Rachel says biking is an avenue to bring people together, connecting with nature and the elements.

"Getting out on bikes and embracing the fresh air will hopefully inspire people to create wellbeing goals for themselves, their friends, and their whānau for the year ahead."

She says prior to the ride hot Milo will be available while a speaker gives a quick korero about the meaning and significance of Matariki.

Rachel says the Mokopuna Trail makes for a great ride because it is just the right length - not too short and not too long [3.6km].

"It's an accessible trail and suitable for all levels. Participants can choose to ride part-way if they like and leave early if they need to."

She encourages those going along to dress warmly, be bright by having a good front light on their bike, and to light up themselves and their bike to shine like the Matariki stars.

Children must also be accompanied by caregivers.

The details

- What: Matariki Ride the Night

- When: Friday, July 1, 4.40pm to 7pm

- Where: Redwoods under the sails, Longmile Rd

- Free