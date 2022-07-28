(From left) Rohm Dixon, 17, and Alyssa Webster, 17, with director Kararaina Walker. Photo / Andrew Warner

A talented cast from two local high schools will bring a musical full of toe-tappers and universal themes to life onstage.

Rotorua Boys' High School presents In the Heights, a joint production with Rotorua Girls' High School, from July 29 to August 6.

In the Heights is a musical with music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and a script by Quiara Alegría Hudes.

The story explores three days in the characters' lives in the New York City Latino neighbourhood of Washington Heights.

Featuring salsa, hip hop and soul music, it tells the story of Usnavi who dreams of a life back in his homeland - the Dominican republic.

His life intertwines with Vanessa, Benny, Nina, Sonny and Abuela Claudia who all have their own dreams, however ultimately through the different events that happen and through friends and family he realises that all he ever needs is right there In the Heights.

For this year's production there are two alternating casts.

The production's director is Kararaina Walker, musical director is Cameron Hay, vocal director is Elisha Hulton, and the choreographer is Marisol Pengelly.

Kararaina Walker says the show is about 'home' and what that means for the individual - who you are and how you fit into this big wide world.

She says rehearsals started at the end of April, and have been going pretty well considering all the winter illnesses going around.

"They are a very talented group who are also busy with other extracurriculars like sport and schoolwork."

Kararaina says every single song is a toe-tapper or can get into the bones.

The themes are very universal and people will be able to relate to the show in some way, she says.

She says the whole team has been a pleasure to work with, and thanks all those who have jumped on board to make this production a success.

Rohm Dixon, 17, is one of the lead actors, playing Usnavi de La Vega.

He says rehearsals have been going great.

"It's very time intensive. It's a long process and full on, but it's cool to have a lead role."

He says a highlight for him has been working with a great cast and directors.

Being able to fit in learning the lines and songs alongside other extracurricular activities and schoolwork had been a challenge, but at the same time the production was a form of stress release, he says.

"In our Year 13 age group there are a few of us who have been doing production for a while, and it is cool to be doing our last year in a lead role as a group and being able to act with friends on stage."

He says this production is a bit out of the box and not known so much on Broadway.

"It's a show I've never seen performed before ... it's a real community vibe which I feel we have in Rotorua too."

He encouraged people to go along and see the show because it is, "unique and the singing and dancing is amazing".

"I think we have got a great cast. It's going to be a professional show."

He says a big thank you to their directors and all other support involved.

Alyssa Webster, 17, is also one of the lead actors, playing Vanessa.

She says rehearsals have been great and throughout she has learnt new things, helping her to grow as an actor and performer, as well as interacting with new people she had not met before.

When asked what she liked about her character, Alyssa said she liked that Vanessa was a sassy girl.

"To be honest, compared to how I am in real life, we're complete opposites."

She says playing Vanessa is fun and challenging.

Alyssa says she enjoys everything about being on stage and that it makes her feel alive.

"Come support the students and watch all their hard work showcased on the stage."

The details

- What: Rotorua Boys' High School presents In the Heights

- When: July 29 to August 6, 7.30pm

- Where: Rotorua Boys' High School War Memorial Hall

- Tickets: Available at www.rbhs.school.nz, $20 adult, $10 child, $50 family pass (2x adults and 2x students), online tickets can be collected from reception or on the door the night of your chosen show