Kaharoa's Kale Bronlund, 7, with a range of books ready for the bookathon fundraiser. Photo / Supplied

Kaharoa's Kale Bronlund, 7, with a range of books ready for the bookathon fundraiser. Photo / Supplied

Kaharoa bookworm Kale Bronlund, 7, is using his reading skills and turning many pages for a good cause.

Blind Low Vision NZ is calling on tamariki to get reading in the Great Kiwi Bookathon, a fundraiser helping to keep the magic of stories alive for Kiwis who are blind, deafblind or have low vision.

For the month of June, the Great Kiwi Bookathon will challenge participants to read or listen to as many books as they can while raising vital funds for Blind Low Vision NZ's support services such as the fully accessible library.

Featuring 36,000 audiobooks, the library also includes adaptive technology services to translate text into speech or braille.

There's also a youth library featuring educational resources.

Registrations are open online and from June 1 tamariki can log their completed books and collect donations from friends and family.

They will earn badges and prizes for milestones along the way, including books read and donations received.

Kale also took part in the bookathon fundraiser last year, reading about 22 books. He had tried to do one a day.

He says he does the fundraiser because he wants to help the people who can't see, or have vision trouble, to get better.

"It is to support people who have problems with their eyes. We are lucky because we have good eyesight.

"I like having a read before bed. It's a way to relax and puts me to sleep."

Although the bookathon started yesterday, Kale's mother Kylie had also set up a Kaharoa School Team page.



They had begun fundraising about a month ago and the team page has already raised more than $1000.

Kylie says Blind Low Vision NZ's bookathon fundraiser is a great thing, as it encourages kids to read books, and at the same learn about and help a good cause.

The bookworms who go the extra mile to be top fundraisers will be admitted to the website's hall of fame.

Blind Low Vision NZ chief executive John Mulka is excited to build on the Great Kiwi Bookathon, which launched last year.

"We look forward to seeing more kids and whānau take part and have fun in this rewarding initiative.

"We are so thankful for the participation and donations enabling us to support children who are blind, deafblind or low vision and their whānau to live the life they chose."

Parents and caregivers can now jump online and register their little bookworms, as well as themselves.

To register your tamariki and start fundraising, click Bookathon.co.nz.

• Kale's link is www.bookathon.co.nz/fundraisers/kalebronlund21723/great-kiwi-bookathon-2022

• The Kaharoa School team's link is www.bookathon.co.nz/fundraisers/kaharoaschool