More than 300 people turned out to farewell Tony Gill from Rotorua and raise money for Motor Neurone Disease New Zealand.

An outpouring of love for an adored member of the community has resulted in nearly $11,000 being raised for Motor Neurone Disease New Zealand.

Former Rotorua Trust manager Tony Gill has had an overwhelming and emotional farewell to the city he loves with a fun run and walk that doubled as a fundraiser for the organisation that's now helping him make sense of his new health condition.

Gill was forced to step down from the funding trust that pours millions into Rotorua each year after a shock Motor Neurone Disease diagnosis at the end of last year.

The 61-year-old with a trademark smile is now selling up and moving to Masterton, where his children and former wife will help look after him.

Tony Gill has been forced to step down as manager of the Rotorua Trust after his Motor Neurone Disease diagnosis. Photo / Andrew Warner

In his six years of managing the Rotorua Trust, Gill has been responsible for helping to distribute about $25 million in grants to make Rotorua a better place.

His farewell last weekend at the Redwoods was a who's who of Rotorua and included many of the community organisations he had helped realise their funding dreams.

Gill told the Rotorua Daily Post this week he was completely overwhelmed at the day.

"I didn't expect to see such a huge turnout. Everyone was so kind and wanted to give me a hug."

When he said a few words of thanks, he said he could see a wall of happy people.

"All of them have had an influence on me and have made my experience in Rotorua such a positive one."

Gill's sister, Jane Eynon-Richards, said the funds raised would go towards Motor Neurone Disease New Zealand, which helps look after people such as Gill who have been diagnosed with the disease.

"The day was wonderful, such an amazing turnout to honour Tony ... The community spirit and aroha was felt by all who attended the event."

Meanwhile, despite Gill's early departure from the Rotorua Trust, he said it was his goal to return to Rotorua in August or September for the reopening of the Sir Howard Morrison Centre - a funding project he had been involved with through the trust.

Former Rotorua Trust manager Tony Gill with sisters Helen Bangerter (left) and Jane Eynon-Richards (right) and new Rotorua Trust chief executive officer Jackie McCullough (rear).

He said he knew Rotorua Trust would be in a great position under its new chief executive officer, former grants manager Jackie McCullough.

"She has a huge heart and a huge brain and really wants to make things happen. The trust is going to be in good heart."

McCullough said the trust had just completed a strategy refresh and refocus, along with an associated organisation realignment to establish a new leadership structure.

That resulted in the creation of new roles - including chief executive, community development and grants manager and communication and strategy manager.

Voter turnout in the next election, being held in November, was critical as it was traditionally low, she said.

"The profile of the trust needs to be raised to ensure a diverse and skilled team of six trustees are elected to govern the trust for the next three-year period. The trust holds significant assets on behalf of the community and it is important locals vote to have their say on who determines how and to whom the putea [funding] is distributed."

She said the new kaupapa statement for the trust was Mō Tātau Katoa / For All of Us, which reflected how the board needed to be widely represented.

The new focus means the trust will consider a broad range of potential recipient causes, including environmental projects and opportunities that would deliver positive outcomes for Rotorua, she said.

"Rotorua Trust is not just the funder of small grants to sports clubs and other charitable organisations. There is much more the trust will be doing in Rotorua, so watch this space."