Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Former Rotorua Trust manager Tony Gill farewelled from city in fundraising style

4 minutes to read
More than 300 people turned out to farewell Tony Gill from Rotorua and raise money for Motor Neurone Disease New Zealand.

More than 300 people turned out to farewell Tony Gill from Rotorua and raise money for Motor Neurone Disease New Zealand.

Kelly Makiha
By
Kelly Makiha

Multimedia Journalist

An outpouring of love for an adored member of the community has resulted in nearly $11,000 being raised for Motor Neurone Disease New Zealand.

Former Rotorua Trust manager Tony Gill has had an overwhelming and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.