But Rotorua Trust manager Tony Gill is taking the news in true Tony Gill style.

"I just want to live every second with a smile on my face."

Gill, 61, was told the week before Christmas last year the reason his muscles and body weren't doing what they used to was because he had the degenerative neurological condition.

Rotorua Trust manager Tony Gill has been diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease. Photo / Andrew Warner

When he was told the news, the doctor said more than half of those with it died within 18 months.

"I was like 'woah' ... It wasn't the nicest of Christmas news."

In his six years of managing the Rotorua Trust, Gill has been responsible for helping to give out about $25 million in grants to make Rotorua a better place.

It's a job he's loved more than anything, but in a few weeks' time he will return to live out what time he has left with his children and ex-wife in Masterton.

While there's no cure, Gill hopes when he leaves Rotorua at the start of May it won't be for the last time.

He's set a goal to return in October when the Sir Howard Morrison Performing Arts Centre is due to reopen - a project he helped to get $1.5m funding for.

But an even bigger goal is being around to see the reopening of the Rotorua Museum, a project Rotorua Trust gave $10m towards.

Gill has led an active life - he's been a top sportsman in his own right, having played football for the Bay of Plenty in his teens and top-level school rugby. He returned to Rotorua in 2016 and developed a love for Rotorua's forest, lakes and mountain bike trails.

He joined Lake City Athletics Club, running groups and enjoyed not only the chats while out running but also the coffees afterwards.

But it was after a run when he realised that something was terribly wrong.

"I was like a hunched old man and I couldn't hold my body up."

Several tests and scans followed before he was given the devastating news. Since then, his body has slowly deteriorated. He said the worst part was having no energy.

"I've never spent so long on my couch."

Hanging the washing with fingers that don't seem to work has been tricky and realising he can no longer mow the lawns is the concession he dreaded.

"All my muscles have just withered away."

There's been a couple of heart scares, including just at the weekend when it got out of rhythm.

The first time it happened he was given a drug that made his heart stop and start again, but at the weekend that drug didn't work despite doctors trying three times.

"It feels like you've got a bag of cement on your chest."

In the end, he was given a "shock" and he woke up feeling "all good".

Gill tells the story so matter of fact and ends it with his trademark big smile before changing the subject to his love of Rotorua.

"I just want to acknowledge that Rotorua is a special place with a beautiful geographic landscape but full of a range of such awesome people. People who chose to make Rotorua their home make a good call."

The son of the Rotorua Golf Club greenkeeper, Gill and his siblings - Helen Bangerter and Jane Eynon-Richards - grew up living on the edge of the golf course.

He left Rotorua in 1979 to go to university, got married and had his two children, Eden and Callum, and worked an enviable career in marketing, sponsorship and management.

Tony Gill has been the Rotorua Trust manager since 2016. Photo / NZME

Former Rotorua Trust chairman Grahame Hall lured Gill back in 2016.

"It was a chance to come back and work with people doing awesome things. The one difference I have made is while there are rules and regulations, I don't like to be bound by them. We will do what we can to make sure our young people, our old people and the people who live in Rotorua have a better experience. We've made some big calls over the last three to four years unbounded in terms of dollars."

He leaves the trust in a good financial position and he said the future would see more strategic planning on how to improve Rotorua.

"How do we help the community get out of the disruption it has experienced in the past couple of years?"

Rotorua Trust chairman Stewart Edward said Gill was the face of the trust.

"Anyone who ends up with an illness like this, it is just tragic for the individual and their whānau. There are also repercussions for the trust and the city ... he has such a welcoming smile."

He said Gill was well-connected and had an "open door" policy.

"While we had rules, he was able to find ways of making sure something happened for people."

Fundraiser and farewell

Those wanting to farewell Tony Gill from Rotorua while also supporting Motor Neurone Disease New Zealand are invited to take part in a fun run/walk and barbecue on May 1.

Organiser and Gill's sister, Jane, said so many people loved her brother as he was one of the nicest people you'd meet.

"He is my most precious darling brother and I feel so helpless. We all wanted to do something."

Gill refused to have a fundraiser for himself, so instead he agreed to allow the fundraiser to be for the organisation that had been helping him through his diagnosis.

The event was open to anyone who wanted to run or walk 5km or just take part in the refreshments or snacks.

Those attending could be anyone from Gill's friends to people who had been impacted by Motor Neurone Disease.

In lieu of an entry fee, donations are being accepted online or by cash on the day.

The run will start at the beginning of Long Mile Rd at 2.30pm followed by food and drinks at the Lake City Athletics clubrooms at Neil Hunt Park.

Those attending are encouraged to wear blue and "in honour of Tony's flowing locks" a fun wig.

* To donate, go to https://mnd-new-zealand-fundraise.raisely.com/tonysfunrunwalk