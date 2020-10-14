Rotorua Bike Festival 2020 cancelled, but Ride the Runway to go ahead

Ride the Runway. Photo / File

Although the Rotorua Bike Festival will not be taking place in full this year, cyclists of all ages and experience will be able to whizz along the tarmac of the Rotorua Airport.

The full Rotorua Bike Festival for 2020 has been cancelled due to Covid-19 funding shortfall. However, the popular Ride the Runway event will still be going ahead, as the Motion Entertainment Ride the Runway.

Rotorua Bike Festival chairman Jonathan Dodd says they still wanted to do something for the community and that Ride the Runway was a big, family-friendly event which everyone could get behind.

"I think the phrase 'down, but not out' is appropriate. Rotorua has had so many cancelled events and we were really determined to ensure we could run something.

"Everyone can do it [Ride the Runway], it's not just limited to one group of people."

He says it is an event which there is always a lot of enthusiasm for, and that it will be great to be able to bring everyone together for a cool event.

"It's our biggest event and we particularly like it because it attracts a whole range of people - from little kids on trikes and their families, to experienced mountain bikers and roadies, to elderly."

Jonathan says they have already started to look ahead to the festival for 2021.

"It's never too early to start looking for sponsors and funding. We are going to have a lot more time up our sleeves for 2021's festival."

He says it has been great this year to have Motion Entertainment come on board as the event's naming sponsors, because Motion Entertainment is a local family-friendly company all about getting together with friends and family.

The registration tent and bike check will be open 7.30am. The runway opens for riding from 8am and then closes at 9.45am.

The Rotorua Bike Festival was created in 2013, seeking to make Rotorua a happier, healthier place for all who live here.

The details

- What: Motion Entertainment Ride the Runway

- When: Sunday, November 1, Gates open 7.30am, runway time 8am to 9.45am

- Where: Rotorua Regional Airport

- Registration: Rotorua Bike Festival Facebook page for details on how to pre-register , or register on the day.