Rotorua Airport nominated in Property Industry Awards

The Rotorua Airport redevelopment has been nominated in the Tourism & Leisure Property Award category. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua Airport's terminal redevelopment has been nominated in New Zealand's most prestigious property awards for 2021.

Hosted by Property Council New Zealand, the Property Industry Awards celebrate excellence in design and innovation in the built environment.

The list of 2021 nominees has just been released with Rotorua Airport nominated in the Tourism & Leisure Property Award category for its full redevelopment of the airport terminal.

The two-year project, totalling $5.3 million, was carried out while the terminal continued to operate and proved to be more than just a refresh with significant seismic upgrades, the establishment of a business hub and collaboration with mana whenua to incorporate te reo Māori in the fabric of the overall redevelopment.

The new arrival and departure areas, a food and beverage experience with Terrace Airside and the recent additions of a parents' room and meeting room have all been well received by passengers and the wider community.

Rotorua Airport chief executive Mark Gibb said the team was "extremely honoured" to be nominated for the award.

"In a lot of ways the Property Industry Awards are a benchmark for commercial property development, so we are pleased to see acknowledgement for this significant kaupapa, which continued to progress through the impacts of Covid-19.

"It was incredibly important to us to have full bilingual signage incorporated into the redesign and we are committed to continuing to work with mana whenua on this kaupapa," he said.

Gibb said the redevelopment had been a complex project, with many changing facets and developments throughout the two-year journey.

"Rotorua Airport is a gateway to the Rotorua region, the wider Bay of Plenty and Central North Island and this redevelopment has allowed for the space to be completely refreshed with wonderful new facilities designed to enhance the customer experience."

Anaha Hiini, of Kōtihi Reo Consultants Limited, helped Rotorua Airport with its bilingual journey.

"It is always a privilege to be gifted the opportunity to promote, revitalise and perpetuate te reo Māori.

"I am grateful to have contributed to helping our city become bilingual, but in particular, showcasing our indigenous language at a significant location such as our airport.

"I am proud of our airport whānau who have worked hard to ensure that te reo Māori is prevalent and recognised as visitors arrive and depart our city," Hiini said.

Rotorua Airport's new bilingual signage was also applauded at another award ceremony with Speedy Signs winning the Supreme Award at the recent Speedy Signs National Awards for its work building and installing the signs.

The Property Council New Zealand Rider Levett Bucknall Property Industry Awards culminate at the awards dinner in August.