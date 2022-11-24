There's plenty of action in Rotorua Little Theatre's pantomime Treasure Island - pictured are Carlton Guiton, as Long John Silver (left), and Wendy Burgess as Sam.

If you are in need of some fun entertainment that will have you have you giggling away, cheering for the goodies and booing for the baddies, then look no further than Rotorua Little Theatre’s pantomime, Treasure Island.

The show is currently running at Shambles Theatre until December 3.

The classic story of Treasure Island is well-known to many, and this pantomime is a modern and funny twist on the tale that brings adventure for all.

The show features a large cast, and all them have great moments that allow them to shine and showcase their talent.

I can almost imagine Carlton Guiton (Long John Silver) and Ron Cane (Billy Bones) actually being out at sea, as they embodied all the quirks we associate with pirates in classic stories. Also, big props to Carlton for managing to easily manoeuvre around in a creative one-leg scenario.

It was a treat to see Rotorua Little Theatre president Liz Carrington back onstage as Tilly Turbot. Her experience really showed in her mannerisms and character portrayal, and there was some great acting chemistry between Liz and Sue Morrison (Captain).

Sarah Kenney did a superb job as Jim Hawkins, really pulling you into the story, and Wendy Burgess (Sam) shone as she took on one of the menacing pirate roles.

(From left): Zach Dunkley as Doctor, Liz Carrington as Tilly Turbot and Sarah Kenney as Jim in a performance of Rotorua Little Theatre's Treasure Island.

Leigh Taylor as Wally, Tim Eardly as Blind Pugh and Maggie Pitcher as Kelly brought their own character quirks and hilarious lines to the story seamlessly, too.

Creative acting from Tasha Harland brought the figurehead at the bow of the ship to life and opened yet another door for golden (literally) moments of comedy.

It was great to see so many young actors up on the stage. They all did such a stellar job bringing their characters to life and brought plenty of comedic moments to the show, whether that was through menacing pirate moments, goofiness, getting in on the action during battles, hilarious one-liners, romance, interacting with Bob the dog, or even sleeping peacefully.

Director Steve English was certainly telling the truth when he said previously: “The show is riddled with corny jokes that will make you cringe, and funny jokes that will make you laugh out loud.”

There was no shortage of laughs or engagement with audience, with resounding cheers, boos and shouts of “look behind you” coming from those enjoying the show.

The cast of Rotorua Little Theatre's pantomime Treasure Island.

Steve has done a marvellous job, using his wit and directing talent to bring this fun-filled pantomime to life.

While the acting, audience engagement, storyline and awesome set/props (including some treasure, which had one young audience member very excited) will have the children entranced, there are plenty of jokes along the way which adults will pick up on and are bound to giggle to.

A massive well done too, of course, to the crew that helps transform it into an amazing production through costumes, set and props, stage managing, sound and lights, and hair and makeup.

So - can good Jim Hawkins and his Aunt Tilly beat Long John Silver to the treasure and save the day?

You will have to join them aboard the Hispaniola with Captain Mullet, a band of no-good pirates, plenty of goodies and Bob the dog to find out.

The details:

- What: Rotorua Little Theatre presents Treasure Island.

- When: November 23 to December 3.

- Where: Shambles Theatre, 8 Amohau St.

- Tickets and show times: Available at Eventfinda.