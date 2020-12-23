Retiring Whakatāne Hospital paediatrician honoured with prestigious appointment

Dr John Malcolm (centre) with his whānau, including hospital teams, who gathered to honour him on his retirement from clinical practice. Photo / Supplied

Whakatāne Hospital paediatrician Dr John Malcolm has retired from clinical practice after 13 years of holding the health of Tamaraki close to his heart.

In recognition of Malcolm's "outstanding" career, including his rheumatic fever prevention work, he has been appointed the Bay of Plenty District Health Board's Clinician Emeritus.

The prestigious appointment means he can continue his research work and be available to pass on his knowledge to junior doctors and other health professionals in the region.

Draped in a Korowai and wearing a precious taonga gifted from Te Kaha Medical Centre, Malcolm was honoured by staff at Whakatāne Hospital earlier this week. (December 21).

Many people turned out to honour the incredible contribution he has made to rural health, Māori health, the health of Tamariki across Hauora a Toi, the Bay of Plenty District Health Board and beyond.

Dr Malcolm has been at Whakatāne Hospital for 13 years and during his medical career, many of his research papers were published and he received many accolades for his work.

This included in 2015 when he was awarded the prestigious Royal Australasian College of Physicians Rural and Remote Medal for 25 years' of service in the Bay of Plenty region.

Starship Paediatric Cardiologist Associate Professor Nigel Wilson, and Otago University Public Health researcher Keri Lawson-Te Aho, travelled to the Eastern Bay for the occasion.

They paid tribute to Dr Malcolm's rheumatic fever prevention work.

It was the second large gathering of people to honour the wealth of experience, commitment and compassion he displayed over a long and distinguished career.

At the weekend, Hauora community providers gathered in Tāneatua.

At his farewell function at Whakatāne Hospital, many people spoke of Malcolm's traits of "humility, generosity, compassion and commitment".

Paediatrician Richard Forster described his colleague as "an extraordinary fellow."

"This year John has written seven papers which is amazing," Forster said

"Rheumatic fever has had a devastating effect on this community and John's done more than his fair share to try to fix it."

These sentiments were echoed by Toi Te Ora Medical Officer of Health Dr Phil Shoemack, who first worked with Malcolm in Rotorua in the 1990s.

"The big challenge through the 90s was Meningococcal disease. I'd often get calls from John saying I think we've got another child with this disease, he was always right."

Te Kaha GP Rachel Thomson, who first worked with Malcolm when she was a junior doctor at Rotorua Hospital, recalled many stories from this time right to the present.

She said Malcolm's "compassionate" working manner with the Te Kaha Team and their patients was always "truly appreciated".

Thomson also highlighted his ability to kōrero Māori in a way that put whānau at ease.

On behalf of the Te Kaha Team, she presented Malcolm with a precious taonga carved from ōnewa from the Raukokore River.

He was also presented with a Korowai and other gifts from Whakatāne Hospital.

Humbled and honoured by the award, Malcolm, was quick to point out that success was about good teamwork.

"You go to Tāneatua and in a crowded room you're working with the EBPHA, public health, six iwi-based Hauora and other health providers helping improve the health of school kids, that's very gratifying," he said.