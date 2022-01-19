Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Regional council works create muddy waters for popular children's swimming hole at Ngongotahā's Waitetī Stream

4 minutes to read
Kaumātua Guy Ngatai at the banks of the Waiteti Stream. Photo / Andrew Warner

Kaumātua Guy Ngatai at the banks of the Waiteti Stream. Photo / Andrew Warner

Kelly Makiha
By
Kelly Makiha

Multimedia Journalist

A kaumātua is annoyed Ngongotahā children are being forced to swim in Waitetī Stream's muddy waters during a week of stifling temperatures because of nearby erosion work.

But the regional council said the work had

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.