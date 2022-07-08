Running for Hope organiser Clare Jessep. Photo / Tarawera Trail Marathon

A local cause is inviting the community to help acknowledge 36 community heroes by sponsoring Recovery Run for Rotorua.

Running for Hope Rotorua is now in its sixth year of operations. The locally run charity provides 'pick me up' gift packs for people in the community who are struggling.

People can nominate someone to receive one. They are usually given out once a month to acknowledge life events such as death, divorce, loss of jobs or risk of depression.

In November, Running for Hope organiser Clare Jessep will run/walk/crawl 36km to acknowledge 36 community heroes in Rotorua. She is calling it a Recovery Run for Rotorua.

Clare says, "After two-and-a-half years of Covid and its implications, everyone is just so tired and on tenterhooks. It's time to rebuild the community again."

She is encouraging anyone willing and able to sponsor or donate items to help acknowledge these local heroes to do so. She is also calling for nominations of local heroes.

There are four businesses that have supported Running for Hope monthly since May 2017, she says. These include Polynesian Spa, Ems Flowergal Florist, Zippys Cafe and Brew.

Polynesian Spa chief executive Gert Taljaard says they continue to give to Running for Hope because, "it's all about community and supporting those who are in need".

Paul Croucher from Brew Bar continues to give to the cause because they, "are grateful for her [Clare] unique connection to a hard-to-reach, vulnerable part of our community".

Emily Stevens from Ems Flowergal Florist says mental health and awareness is so important.

"If everyone did one kind thing a month, a week, a day the world would be a much better place ... kindness is not difficult nor need it be a big gesture, and it feels just as great to give as is to receive."

Those who wish to sponsor the run can go to the Givealittle page - givealittle.co.nz/cause/recovery-run-for-rotorua - or contact Clare through the Running for Hope Rotorua Facebook page if you wish to donate gift items such as candles and pamper items.