Riders all set for the casual ride in the forest. Photo / Red Star Images

New Zealand's smallest mountain bike club has once again raised funds for causes close to the hearts of its members.

Celebrate Life, an event run by the Rotorua Singlespeed Society, has raised $8000 for the Cancer Society's Lions Lodge in Hamilton and $2000 for the Stroke Foundation.

It was a case of third time lucky after postponements because of Covid-19.

Rotorua Singlespeed Society's Paul Laing says, "We had a casual ride from Eastwood Cafe at SCION to the Secret Spot Hot Tubs at Waipa.

"Then, prizegiving with swag from some very generous Rotorua businesses and an auction of artwork, photography and mountain bike clothing with history - like a French Downhill race top from the 2006 UCI Mountain Bike and Trials World Championships - all at the Pig and Whistle, our pub of choice since 2008."

Adding to the money raised was a 'design study' by New Zealand artist Michael Smither, auctioned by Webb's in Auckland in February and a bike raffle.

The amount raised took the total the society has donated to a range of different causes since 2008 to more than $70,000.

Paul says, "Our events are light-hearted, loud and colourful with some truly zany costumes.

"So, it's been wonderful over the last 15 years to give a bit back to the community who support us."

The auction in progress at Pig and Whistle. Photo / Red Star Images

In the past, donations have always had a personal edge.

"Like $5000 to Kidney Health of New Zealand after the Anzac Singlespeed Champs in 2015," says society member Dave Joy.

"One of our committee, Lance Tavinor, was donating a kidney to his brother Grant, so it seemed very appropriate."

After the 2017 Singlespeed World Champs the society hosted, $25,000 was donated to a couple of mental health projects including Lifeline Aotearoa.

"This is a serious problem that affects so many people. No one is immune," says Dave.

This year was no different.

The society's long-term president, Gary Sullivan from Nzo Industries and Ride Rotorua, underwent treatment for cancer last winter.

The money raised will go directly to the Lions Lodge which provides a temporary home for many people from Rotorua and around the region who need to make the daunting trip to Waikato Hospital.

Gary says, "We stayed there during week days over seven weeks of treatment.

"Hard to put into words how much the care and kindness there meant to me and my partner, Glen. It felt like home."

The Cancer Society are grateful for the support.

Shay Rout from the Cancer Society says, "In a really challenging year for fundraising events because of Covid-19, not everything went to plan for the Rotorua Singlespeed team, which makes the result even more astounding.

"They persevered with true grit and determination to make a difference for people with cancer in their community."

The donation to the Stroke Foundation was also very personal.

Gary Sullivan says, "Jeff Anderson from Jeffson Bikes has supported the society from day one with sponsorship, as well as donating hand-built frames as spot prizes for the Singlespeed Worlds in 2010 and 2017. Sadly, Jeff suffered a stroke a few months ago."

The bike the Rotorua Singlespeed Society raffled this year was a Jeffson.

The Jeffson bike that was auctioned. Photo / Red Star Images

Society member Graeme Simpson says, "He and I built it together back in the winter of 2014.

"Jeff was a great teacher and it was a truly remarkable experience helping with every aspect of that frame build, and very therapeutic as part of my own rehabilitation from cancer.

"We always discussed donating it to a good cause."

Although raffle entries came from all over the country, the bike was won by one of Jeff's long-term local customers.

"That was a real bonus, and he was at Secret Spot for the draw as well," Graeme says.

The Stroke Foundation is also grateful for the support.

"The $2000 raised helps fund our mission to prevent stroke, improve outcomes and save lives," the foundation's chief executive Jo Lambert says.

"The stroke suffered by Jeff Anderson at the relatively young age of 58 confirms what we already know about the burden of stroke in Aotearoa – that more of them are happening across the motu to younger people, impacting many thousands of New Zealanders every year.

"From the entire team at the Stroke Foundation, we wish Jeff well for his continued recovery."

In the past, the Rotorua Singlespeed Society has also donated cash to the Rotorua Mountain Bike Club and equipment to the volunteers on the Rotorua Trails Trust working bees

"Without these guys, we wouldn't have a venue to have fun on," Paul Laing says.

"They both do amazing work and deserve total support from all mountain bikers."