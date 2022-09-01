Olivia Moore from That Green Olive share her recipe for spiced beef and pinto bean stew with orange.

Olivia Moore from That Green Olive share her recipe for spiced beef and pinto bean stew with orange.

This week Taupō recipe developer Olivia Moore from That Green Olive shares a recipe for spiced beef and pinto bean stew with orange.

Olivia says there is nothing more quintessentially winter than a hearty beef stew?

"Hot bowls of slurpable goodness are best enjoyed with a warm blanket, accompanied by a generously buttered cheese scone or crusty bread."

The recipe starts out with familiar ingredients: onion, garlic, carrot, celery and of course; beef. The addition of orange, warm spices and creamy pinto beans (often used in Mexican cuisine, find them among the canned beans at the supermarket) make this recipe extra special. Orange is a delicious pair for red meat, it cuts through the richness and adds liveliness.

"When eating this stew, I was pleasantly reminded of jaffas, try it and you'll see what I mean!"

Spiced Beef & Pinto Bean Stew with Orange

Serves 4

Ready in 1 hr 15 minutes

●750g diced beef

●1 large onion, finely chopped

●2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

●300g carrots, thinly sliced into rounds

●1litre beef or vegetable stock

●1 large celery stalk, diced

●1x400g can pinto beans, drained and rinsed

●Zest and juice of 1 large orange

●2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

●8 dried apricots, diced

●1 tsp ground cinnamon

●½ tsp ground ginger

●¼ cup tightly packed parsley, finely chopped

●Salt and pepper, to season

1. In a large saucepan, heat 2 tbsp olive oil over medium-high heat. Add beef and cook for 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until evenly browned all over and juices have released. Transfer beef to a plate, keeping the juices in the pot.

2. With the pot on medium-high heat, and add onion and garlic. Cook for 2 minutes, then add carrot. Deglaze the pan with a splash of water, then cook for an additional 5 minutes until the onion is translucent.

3. Add beef, along with stock and celery. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and cover with a lid. Simmer for 30 minutes.

4. Add pinto beans, orange juice and zest, Worcestershire sauce, dried apricots and spices. Continue to simmer, uncovered, for 30 minutes until the broth has thickened slightly and the meat is tender.

5. Stir through parsley, and season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve hot, with buttered bread and an extra sprinkling of parsley.

For more recipes from Olivia, see her on Instagram @ThatGreenOlive