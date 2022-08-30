Matt Doocey, National's spokesman for mental health addressing health professionals, educators and youth workers in Dannevirke.

Your wellbeing matters.

"Mahi te ora, Do Life. Life is about living, it's about doing and never giving up."

That's the message from Taupo Family Centre for those living with family members at risk of taking their own life.

Taupō Family Centre has a whole week of conversations planned for next week, in the lead up to World Suicide Prevention Day, Saturday, September 10.

General manager Jackie Hill says this year staff are meeting at coffee carts around Taupō and Tūrangi and promoting wellbeing while supporting local coffee carts.

"We are inviting you to take your colleagues, whānau or friends for a well-being break. Meet us at a coffee cart, check-in and connect."

On Wednesday afternoon, National MP Matt Doocey, spokesman for mental health and suicide will be 'checking in' at the Steaming Bean coffee cart on Lake Terrace. Jackie says he will be interested in meeting whānau, hearing stories, and wanting to connect about mental health issues. See the details below for more info.

Suicide prevention is one of the holistic services offered by the Taupo Family Centre, which also offers a trauma-responsive whānau-centred team of social workers, counsellors, whānau workers, and youth workers.

Jackie says listening is a key to living with whānau who are unwell or living with a disability. She says providing quality time and care will make a real difference.

"The power of conversation can de-escalate a situation, particularly when the person feels heard. They need to feel that someone is going to take them seriously."

If talking isn't working then the next approach is to try distraction with, exercise, music, having a shower, going for a walk, or encouraging them to connect and communicate with you or someone else.

"Nurturing that person is nurturing their wellbeing," Jackie says.

If nurturing isn't working, then Jackie says it's time to put a plan in place, by calling an 0800 helpline, the person's counsellor, or getting one of their friends or another whānau member to speak with the individual on the phone.

"At this point the unwell person's response can escalate or de-escalate. Listening is important, if someone is threatening suicide it's important to ring the police or emergency services ."

Taupō Family Centre suicide prevention poster.

Jackie says a weekly routine is helpful when someone is not coping and planning is imperative with positive events and engagements scheduled to look forward to.

"Doing life can be one task per day, it doesn't have to be big, the task might be getting out of bed."

Having a creative project to do is also important for well-being, gets you moving and increases motivation and mood.

Jackie says everyone in the household should have their own creative project and suggests making it something small and achievable.

"You could start with making a dream board, somewhere to pin your hopes and dreams."

Having your own space is also essential, especially where there is a large number of people living in the home.

"When that space is unavailable then you could contact a friend, have a chat and connect with others.

Resources are available at each site. Jackie says if you would like to pay a coffee forward, you can pay for one at the coffee cart.

The details

World Suicide Day - Taupō check in and connect

When: Tuesday to Friday next week, September 6-9. Mornings from 10.30am to 12, and afternoons from 2.30pm to 4pm

Where: Tuesday at the Boutique Coffee Cart on Spa Rd, across from Taupō-nui-a-Tia College at 10.30am and 2.30pm

Wednesday/Thursday at the Steaming Bean coffee cart on Lake Terrace at 2.30pm

Thursday at the Toi Toi Food Co coffee cart on Atirau Rd in Tūrangi.

Friday at the OnSite cafe in Matai St at 10.30am

Merchandise: opportunity to buy some cool stuff or make a donation

More Info: Facebook @WhanauTaupo or phone 0800welbeing (sic)