REAP tutor Jude Sherning has become a qualified assessor.

REAP tutor Jude Sherning is looking forward to helping others gain qualifications after receiving a special one of her own.

Jude has been helping others develop their skills in a range of subjects over the past five years, but will now be able to have even more impact in her role as a qualified assessor.

Her new certification means she is qualified to tutor and assess various NCEA Level One standards. Although REAP has long offered tutoring in a range of subjects, this can now lead to a more formal qualification if learners wish to gain NCEA credits.

Jude has worked for REAP for five years, so is no stranger to teaching literacy, numeracy and IT skills to locals. She’s passionate about empowering everyone to reach their potential, whatever their goals might be.

“What we do here is provide an individualised program for learners based on what they want and need to learn.

“Now we have the ability to target some of the more academic needs of some of our tauira (students).”

This can include beginning an NCEA Level One qualification, or bridging gaps for learners on their way to the certificate.

Jude and the team will also continue to offer tutoring for those looking to increase their skills for other reasons. These are often very personal to the student, she says, but can include developing confidence in literacy and numeracy to help them pass the driver’s licence theory test, to boost their employability with occupational health and safety skills, or to develop their creative writing abilities.

Offering the NCEA credits is another string to their bow, says Jude, making their tutoring useful to a wider audience than ever before.

She said they would like to offer services to a greater number of people by offering credits.

“The fact that I now have a qualification that allows me to teach more formally and to teach towards a qualification, could fill some gaps for people out in the community”.

Jude encourages anyone who is keen to learn to pop into REAP for a no-obligation chat about their options. The services are for everyone willing to put in the work and there is no upper age limit.

She said the key to people coming to REAP is that they need to be self-motivated, and they need to have drive. They can help with the rest.