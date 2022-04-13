Some of the artists from the auction, John Skudder (left), Natascha Hartzuiker, Kristina Joyce, Riley Claxton, Ingrid Snyman and Sue Skellern. Photo / Supplied

Some of the artists from the auction, John Skudder (left), Natascha Hartzuiker, Kristina Joyce, Riley Claxton, Ingrid Snyman and Sue Skellern. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua artists have come together to share their creativity and pieces in an online art auction, set up to make a difference to Ukrainians affected by war.

Artist Kristina Joyce felt compelled to do something after hearing stories of what is happening in Ukraine.

"Being Eastern European, and having connections in Europe, I hear first-hand stories from friends and family about the situation.

"My sister is looking after 30 refugee women and children, and I know how much support they are needing."

Kristina put the call out to artists in Rotorua, and through their generosity she has been able to set up a Facebook art auction.

There are 18 items to bid on, including paintings, prints, jewellery, glasswork and pottery.

"People can bid and purchase art. Not only are they buying beautiful artwork for themselves, but they know they are making difference".

All money raised will go to the Red Cross Fund for Ukraine.

Top,from left: photograph by Riley Claxton, screenprint by Bronwyn McKenzie, painting by Cathy Ward Bottom,from left: digital print by Sue Skellern, painting by Don Overbeay, painting by Trish De Muth

She says the idea of raising money for Ukraine through art has become somewhat of a worldwide movement, with art auctions happening in Europe, US, and also now in New Plymouth and Rotorua.

The Rotorua artworks have been generously donated by well-established local artists including Trish de Muth, Cathy Ward, Riley Claxton, Don Overbeay, Nicola Bennett, Bronwyn McKenzie, Ingrid Snyman, Sue Skellern, Sarah Ziessen, John Skudder, Natascha Hartzuiker and Kristina Joyce.

The auction is an online event, running until Sunday, April 17 at 5pm.

The starting price is given in the description of each artwork. Go to the Art for Ukraine Facebook page or contact Kristina Joyce on rachacovak@me.com.