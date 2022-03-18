Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Russia Ukraine war: Jo Raphael: Putin must stop the madness and end the invasion

4 minutes to read
As Ukraine's allies tighten economic restrictions around Russia, the superpower faces a looming economic crisis. Video / AP / Getty

As Ukraine's allies tighten economic restrictions around Russia, the superpower faces a looming economic crisis. Video / AP / Getty

Jo Raphael
By
Jo Raphael

OPINION

Everyone's suffering is relative.

Here in New Zealand, we are still grappling with Covid - the No 1 thing on most people's minds, shaping the way we make our decisions.

Families and households are

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.