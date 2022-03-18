As Ukraine's allies tighten economic restrictions around Russia, the superpower faces a looming economic crisis. Video / AP / Getty

OPINION

Everyone's suffering is relative.

Here in New Zealand, we are still grappling with Covid - the No 1 thing on most people's minds, shaping the way we make our decisions.

Families and households are suffering the impacts of the perfect storm of inflation and the many crises that ripple out.

Individuals are suffering from loss of employment, homelessness and the rising cost of living - if not actually suffering from the virus itself.

Businesses are suffering the fallout of border closures, lockdowns, staff shortages and supply chain issues.

But as we cope with this and other crises, half a world away there is a humanitarian crisis happening. It is a crisis of unimaginable horror.

Three weeks into the terrible Russian invasion of Ukraine, there is still no clear reason for this destruction and horrific loss of life.

There is no reason Ukrainians have been forced to defend themselves against Russian President Vladimir Putin's absurd notion that he must save Ukrainians from "Nazification".

Nor is there a reason for Russia to target civilians - bombing a maternity hospital, a kindergarten, a theatre where civilians were taking shelter and other non-military targets.

There appear to be no limits to the Russian army's brutality.

There was a heartbreaking hospital photo this week of a 9-year-old Ukrainian girl, Sasha, who had her arm amputated after Russian soldiers opened fire on her and her family as they fled for shelter, killing her father.

Her response? ''I hope it was an accident and that they didn't mean to hurt me."

Shooting a little girl? That is not war. That is a barbaric war crime. Just how do these Russian soldiers live with themselves?

But it's not all going to plan for Russia. Putin expected to take Ukraine's capital Kyiv in just two days. Now, it's three weeks later and the Ukrainians are holding it still.

Putin's troops are suffering. It's been reported, by an American official to the New York Times, the number killed is about 7000, while another 20,000 may be injured.

Russia says about 500 have been killed. I believe this is another example of one of Putin's lies.

There are also reports four Russian generals have been killed, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dodged assassination attempts.

The will of the Ukrainians seems infallible, while the Pentagon claims that Russia's heavy losses will have a demoralising impact on its troops.

Russia itself is suffering as the West turns its back in condemnation.

Devastating sanctions designed to impose a stranglehold on Russia's economy seem to have gone as far they can go. How much more will the West tolerate before it spills over into other measures?

Several countries, including the US, have labelled Putin a war criminal.

Putin is trying to gaslight his own citizens with a tightened grip on his authoritarian regime, by saying Russians "will always be able to distinguish true patriots from scum and traitors and will simply spit them out like a gnat that accidentally flew into their mouths".

"I am convinced that such a natural and necessary self-purification of society will only strengthen our country."

His rhetoric is abhorrent.

Among the suffering, it's heartening to see the rest of the world standing in solidarity with Ukraine.

I've heard thousands of Airbnb nights have been booked and paid for in Ukraine, with those booking them having no intention of ever taking them. An ingenious way to pump money into the economy.

Some police forces in the US are donating weapons and military-grade hardware to Ukrainian soldiers while refugees are being welcomed and cared for in Poland, Moldova and Romania, and soon, in New Zealand.

The Government announced this week a Ukraine refugee programme to allow up to 4000 refugees to enter New Zealand under a "special Ukraine policy", while also pledging $6 million in aid to the beleaguered country.

NZME has also launched an appeal with World Vision to raise funds to help support Ukraine in this crisis.

So while we can feel powerless with these myriads of things that are out of our control, we can control how we respond.

The world will never forgive Putin and the Russian government for this war and their crimes. The fact that one man can wreak so much death, suffering and destruction is madness.

We can hope Putin will see sense but I doubt it. Instead, I fear he will become increasingly desperate - and even more dangerous.

These are scary times. Yes, we have problems here in New Zealand, but what is happening in Ukraine is atrocious.

My heart goes out to all the victims.