Teachers don't deserve to have to pay a practising certificate fee hike, writes Jo Raphael. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

I used to want to be a teacher.

The reasons were aspirational at the time: I wanted to help the future generation; I wanted to mentor young people. I'd bet many who decided to pursue teaching had those same aspirations.

I believe it is a noble profession but however, for me, life had other plans.

From the outside looking in, it's obvious teachers do a lot more than just stand in front of a class imparting the national curriculum.

When I was at school, teachers had to have eyes in the backs of their heads to catch the note-passing, the eye rolls and other trouble kids - who have yet to experience the peaks and pitfalls of the internet and social media - got themselves into.

Today it's a veritable minefield of challenges before getting down to the nuts and bolts of learning - having eyes in the backs of their heads is the least of their issues.

If it's not dealing with some parents who are completely neglectful and impassive about their child's learning, then it's juggling the opposite; the helicopter parents who question every decision.

Not to mention the extracurricular challenges teachers are facing. Some children come to school without adequate clothing, footwear and supplies, some are dealing with volatile family situations and being displaced because of the housing crisis - and the biggie: Pandemic learning.

Not to mention all the inevitable behavioural and mental health issues that come with this.

None of it supports a harmonious environment for learning nor is it good for students' wellbeing.

Now teachers are being asked to pay more for the privilege.

We report today that teachers' practising certificate fees are in danger of being more than doubled - from $220.80 to $472.21 - after the Teaching Council proposed a hike.

This is over three years.

The hike could impact early childhood and part-time teachers the most.

Some teachers are saying it's unreasonable and are calling on the council to have a rethink.

A petition against the suggested changes has gathered about 13,000 signatures as of Friday.

The council's saying the hike's well overdue, having not had an increase in more than 12 years. It also says costs had increased for the council to perform its "statutory functions", but the fees paid by the teaching profession had not.

Twelve years is a long time for costs to remain stagnant, and now, in the middle of a pandemic, the council drops this on the profession.

The timing stinks, in my view.

I understand the council should be well equipped to perform its duties but it needs to taihoa on these plans and look elsewhere for the funding.

Teachers are taxpayers too, so perhaps the council needs to turn to the Ministry of Education for help.