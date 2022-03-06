Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Jo Raphael: Teachers' practising certificate hike proposal unfair

3 minutes to read
Teachers don't deserve to have to pay a practising certificate fee hike, writes Jo Raphael. Photo / Getty Images

Jo Raphael
By
Jo Raphael

OPINION

I used to want to be a teacher.

The reasons were aspirational at the time: I wanted to help the future generation; I wanted to mentor young people. I'd bet many who decided to

