Russian forces failed to break through into Ukraine's capital on Sunday, but residents are bracing for another night of attacks. Video / BBC

"He promised me he would stay alive."

This is the best reassurance Ukraine-born Lyudmyla Shelton has that she will see her 21-year-old son again.

"He's never broken a promise before," Shelton said.

"I trust him."

Shelton, former owner of Luda Hair Salon in Rotorua, was born in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Her son Lyudmils was in training to be a Ukrainian border control officer. When she last spoke to him, Lyudmils told Shelton he was going to the frontlines of the war against Russia.

The locations of known Russian military strikes and ground attacks inside Ukraine as of February 27. Image / AP

Ukraine's Interior Ministry says 352 civilians have been killed, including 14 children. It says an additional 1,684 people, including 116 children, have been wounded. The ministry's statement does not give any information on casualties among Ukraine's armed forces.

"I know he will do what is right and follow his heart," Shelton said.

"He has promised to protect Ukrainian borders from enemies. He will do what his country needs."

Shelton has not heard from Lyudmils since.

"He's off Viber. I think he probably lost access to the internet," Shelton said, through her tears.

"I haven't heard anything from him but I would love to believe he is okay."

Protesters gathered in Auckland's Aotea Square on Sunday to demand the removal of Russian invasion forces from Ukraine. Photo / Alex Burton

Shelton has asked all who know her in New Zealand, especially Rotorua and Tauranga, to pray for her son.

"My prayers are not only for my son. We pray for each life in Ukraine to be saved."

Shelton said her relatives' apartments in Kharkiv have already been destroyed in the escalating conflict.

"My cousins are now in bomb shelters. Everyone is scared," Shelton said.

"When we exchange messages, we don't know which will be our last."

Shelton said she feels blessed by the support of the people of New Zealand.

"It touches my soul. It's overwhelming and amazing to get such tremendous help from New Zealand citizens."

Shelton was heartened to see young Ukrainians and other people across the country march under the Ukrainian flag on Sunday.

"Some Russian mothers also turned up. We all pleaded for the war to stop before it's too late."

But Shelton believes peace will only come at a high price.

"In my heart I know there will be no such piece for nothing, it will not be free."

Shelton said she comforts herself with the hope that her two sons in New Zealand will have a future free of invasion.

"I hope they can live in harmony under a blue sky, in a place with yellow meadows full of sunflowers."

This comes as Putin earlier ordered Russian nuclear forces be put on high alert in response to what he called "aggressive statements" by leading Nato powers.

Meanwhile, the BBC reports that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a phone call this evening (UK time) that the next 24 hours will be crucial for Ukraine.