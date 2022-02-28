Voyager 2021 media awards
Ukraine war: Fears for loved ones increase as Putin threatens nuclear action

3 minutes to read
Russian forces failed to break through into Ukraine's capital on Sunday, but residents are bracing for another night of attacks. Video / BBC

Maryana Garcia
By
Maryana Garcia

Multimedia journalist

"He promised me he would stay alive."

This is the best reassurance Ukraine-born Lyudmyla Shelton has that she will see her 21-year-old son again.

"He's never broken a promise before," Shelton said.

"I trust him."

