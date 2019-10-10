Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily PostUpdated

QE Health decides to stay at Rotorua Lakefront

Samantha Olley
By
4 mins to read
Pukeroa Lakefront Holdings director and chairman Malcolm Short (left), QE Health chief executive Aaron Randell, and Pukeroa Lakefront Holdings director Alex Wilson. Photo / Stephen Parker

Pukeroa Lakefront Holdings director and chairman Malcolm Short (left), QE Health chief executive Aaron Randell, and Pukeroa Lakefront Holdings director Alex Wilson. Photo / Stephen Parker

A $30 million luxury spa centre planned for the Rotorua Lakefront will be complemented by a business originally intended to leave the Lakefront completely.

Pukeroa Oruawhata Trust and QE Health today announced Queen Elizabeth Health

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.