Pūtahitanga/One People Concert sharing the love and community bond

Pūtahitanga/One People Concert organiser and performer Krissie Knap. Photo / File

A free concert all about sharing the love and celebrating each other's company after a tough 2020 will have the sound of local talent resonating through Kuirau Park.

Pūtahitanga/One People Concert will be held at the park tomorrow from 12pm to 4pm.

Organiser Krissie Knap says the idea for this concert came about during the Covid-19 level 4 lockdown last year.

She says a few people messaged her saying there should be a concert for when we were able to be together again as a community.

So, she put the planning into motion and had a Zoom meeting with entertainers and Rotorua Lakes Council to pitch the idea.

Krissie says Kingi Biddle named the event Pūtahitanga/One People Concert, and it is all about coming together.

"We are all one in our beautiful city.

"While we've got the city to ourselves, without the outside world coming in. It's about us as a community coming together."

Local entertainers who will be performing include Krissie Knap herself and many of her talented muso friends.

The event will also feature kai carts and craft stalls for people to enjoy.

"I'm excited that it's come alive and I appreciate all my music whānau for coming on board with the concert.

"It's overwhelming, my heart is happy. It's about the love in our community.

"This is our new normal really, and to be with one another means more than anything. We had a really rough 2020 and music heals.

"Come along, bring your family, bring kai and water."

She also said a big thank you to Tia Smith and her team, and to the local businesses which have donated spot prizes to give out.

The event is alcohol, drug and waste free.

Dominate Events' Tia Smith says with annual free whānau events which are normally held during summer, such as GLO Fest and Lakeside, not being able to go ahead this season, it is great to be able to put on an event for the community.

"I love how events bring people together. It's a free whānau event, and in terms of location I think not a lot of people realise how beautiful Kuirau Park is, and space we are using is an intimate, beautiful space."

She says through this concert it has also been great to see a large presence of women, both in the organising team and on stage.

The details

- What: Pūtahitanga/One People Concert

- When: Saturday, January 30, 12pm to 4pm

- Where: Kuirau Park

- Free