Rotorua's Eduardo Diaz stoked with NZ's Best Latin American Singer award

Eduardo Diaz took the award as New Zealand's Best Latin American Singer 2020 at the New Zealand Latin Awards. Photo / Supplied

Music has always been within Eduardo Diaz, a part of his DNA, and he has enjoyed performing for 30 odd years.

It was a thrilling day for him recently as he won an award at the New Zealand Latin Awards held in Christchurch.

Eduardo took away the award as New Zealand's Best Latin American Singer 2020.

The annual awards celebrate and showcase Latin music, dance, and culinary arts.

"I'm very stoked to have won this award. I never thought of myself as the best Latin singer, but I have done a lot to contribute to sharing the Latin American culture.

"I'm very pleased the awards give a platform for chefs and talent to showcase their amazing culture."

He thanks everyone who voted for him as part of the awards.

Eduardo is an award-winning artist and his band had achieved a gold and platinum album with the EMI Record label.

This year in February he was in the line-up for the Tātau Tātau Concert and a few years back he performed for the New Year's event at the Soundshell.

He also runs two Latin American restaurants in Rotorua.

As the award winner, he will perform at next year's New Zealand Latin Awards.

"I first made music when I was very young back in Chile, I suppose because of the nature of the culture.

"It's very musical and there's always a guitar at parties, you sing along and you grow up around music.

"My brother and myself, we both loved music from a very early age. Music is within you, in your DNA."

Eduardo says with performing he likes the fact he is am able to showcase his talent and put a smile on people's faces.

"Music is a universal language."

He says there were not many Latinos in New Zealand about 45 years ago, but more started to slowly come to New Zealand.

"The Latin American community has now grown to the point where we can have our own New Zealand Latin Awards.

"It's a community that makes a great, loud noise with music, dance and food.

"We are known to be very friendly and noisy. It's in our hearts to express ourselves and it's great to put a little bit of your grain of salt in this recipe that's a family of five million.

"It's an honour to be able to show and share our culture with our New Zealand family."

He says in 2021 he is looking to try and organise a couple big shows, and maybe a small tour.

He will also be performing at the Latin American Fiesta which has been rescheduled for January 14.