Latin American Fiesta adding to vibrancy of Rotorua Night Market

Colombian dancers. Photo / Supplied

Latin American music and culture will flow out into the city centre and tasty Latin American food will tempt market-goers next week.

The Rotorua Latin American group, alongside Multicultural Rotorua and Rotorua Lakes Council, will be sharing an evening of Latin American food, culture, dance, crafts and more on Thursday.

The festival will take place alongside the regular Rotorua Night Market and celebrates this passionate and vibrant culture.

Entertainment will include mariachi bands, Cuban and Colombian dancers and a special guest appearance by the Chico Con Timbao Band.

Kids can enjoy activities like breaking the piñata and making Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) masks.

Food will be available from all corners of Latin America, including churros, nachos, quesadillas, paella, choripan with chimichurri and more.

Leo Hernandez, one of the organisers, encourages the community to check out the Latin American Fiesta so they can experience the vibrant and colourful cultures that make up the many people from Latin America.

"I am looking forward to members from our community participating in the activities we have arranged, some being dance, pinata and of course trying our many flavoursome foods.

"Members from our community have been working for many months on this event and it will be great to have our community support this."

He says there are many Latin people in our Rotorua community.

"This fiesta is a chance for everyone from our community to come together and experience a different part of the world. Locals will be performing and entertaining during the event.

"Rotorua is renowned for being a multicultural city and this is our way of sharing our culture with the rest of our community."

Organiser Leidy Monsalves says it will be a fun family evening and they are excited to show the community part of their latin culture.

"Not many people know what Latin America is. The Latin American Community is growing in Rotorua and is quite diverse.

"We have representation of at least 12 Latin American countries in Rotorua."

Eduardo Diaz, also one of the organisers, says it is the first Latin American Fiesta organised in Rotorua with such a diverse Latin American line-up, showcasing great talent and tradition.

"Colombian dancers, live Salsa Band by Chico Con Tumbao and Eduardo, amazing Cuban Dancers by Greydis and team, beautiful Argentinian guitar and violin duo by Bruno and Clara playing the tango."

Brigitte Nelson, Rotorua Lakes Council arts and culture markets - festivals and project manager, says Rotorua is home to a diverse range of cultures and it is important to recognise and celebrate them all.

"The popular Rotorua Night Market offers a venue with a ready-made audience.

"With Rotorua being such a multicultural city, it is a wonderful opportunity to learn more about the different cultures living here and it all adds to the vibrancy of the Night Market for locals and visitors."

Rotorua Multicultural Council president Margriet Theron says this event is celebrating all Latin American countries from Mexico down to South America.

She says Latin America is a very multicultural place so there will be many different activities taking place.

Margriet says it is a great opportunity to contribute to the Rotorua Night Market, which they have done in the past with the Chinese Festival.

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Koutu pupils will be one of the performances, singing in Spanish, and Rotorua Boys' High School will have performers.

She encourages people to head along because it will be a first-hand experience of Latin American culture.

"It will also be an opportunity to bring the people from the many Latin American countries together."

Margriet says about 12,000 people who live in Rotorua were not born here.

"By having these cultural celebrations we are providing the opportunity for migrants to keep their culture alive and to share the many cultures we have in Rotorua with local residents."

The details

- What: Latin America Fiesta

- When: Thursday, November 5, 5pm to 9pm

- Where: Rotorua Night Market, Te Manawa