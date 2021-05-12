Promoting women's health and celebrating Mother's Day in Taupō

Guests enjoying the Mother's Day Kaupapa at Waitahanui Hall. Photo / Supplied

Take care of your health and give generously.

These are two messages from local women putting the spotlight on women's health last weekend.

Mother's Day events were hosted at the Waitahanui Hall and on a Chris Jolly Outdoors boat on Sunday, with local women sharing their respective cancer journeys to raise money and increase awareness of breast cancer and cervical cancer.

The first-ever Mother's Day Kaupapa, organised by Carol Mitchell, Linda Northcroft, Josie Wall and Janice Wall, was held at the Waitahanui Hall. Speaking on behalf of the organisers, Janice said the women wanted to do something for mums in the Waitahanui community.

"We also wanted to create awareness around breast cancer and cervical cancer," said Janice.

"It was great to see kuia attending, and our rangatahi waitressing really made the event."

Recently awarded the Harcourts Good Sort Award for her community kaupapa, Janice has shared her own battle with breast cancer and cervical cancer in the hope of raising awareness of women's health issues.

She said sponsors had generously donated to the event, with an awesome set up, entertainment and prizes. She said the organisers were very happy to raise some money to donate back to the community.

"Half goes to local breast cancer awareness and the other half goes to local Smear Your Mea initiatives."

Chris Jolly Outdoors sponsored a Pink Ribbon Breakfast Cruise as a fundraiser for the Breast Cancer Foundation.

Organiser and Chris Jolly Outdoors sales and marketing manager Katherine Froggatt-Ong said 45 people, "including four or five gentlemen" raised just under $10,000 on Sunday.

Katherine celebrated five years in remission from breast cancer in February and said she felt it was the right time to give something back to the community after all the support she received while being treated.

In 2017 Katherine's husband Paul Froggatt organised a Pink Ribbon Breakfast event at Huka Lodge, where he is the head chef.

"From that event, a lot of money came directly back to help me," said Katherine.

She said community social responsibility was also a part of the business for Chris Jolly Outdoors, and hosting a charity event to raise money is a really good fit.

"We've been on the lake for 40 years, and giving back is part of who we are in the community," said Katherine.

"If people can give just a little bit, it goes a long way."