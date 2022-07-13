Memorial Hut at Iwikau Village on Mt Ruapehu is now available for use by any school in New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

Memorial Hut at Iwikau Village on Mt Ruapehu is now available for use by any school in New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

A school-run alpine hut on Mt Ruapehu is now open for bookings from other school groups and organisations.

Memorial Hut is run by the Central Plateau Schools Alpine Charitable Trust, representing five schools in the Taupō District: Waipahihi School, Taupō Intermediate School, Tongariro School, Wairakei School and Taupō-nui-a-Tia College

The hut sleeps 32 people in bunks and is located near the top of the Bruce Rd, within the Whakapapa Ski Area, Iwikau Village, on Mt Ruapehu. At 1580m above sea level, Memorial Hut has uninterrupted views to the west, as well as superb views of Mt Ruapehu.

Whakapapa side of Mt Ruapehu in the summer. Photo / File

The original hut was built in the 1950s by Auckland Tramping Club members and named the Memorial Hut in honour of members who died in World War II. Over the years it was enlarged and modernised to provide comfortable and functional accommodation.

Taupō Intermediate School students enjoy a game of ping pong while staying at Memorial Hut, Iwikau Village, Mt Ruapehu. Photo / Supplied

In 2018, the tramping club gifted the hut to the Central Plateau Schools Alpine Charitable Trust. Spokesman Craig Stephenson says the trust operates the hut with the philosophy of making it available to local schools to give rangatahi the opportunity to experience all the wonders of the maunga.

Craig says over the past two years bookings to the lodge have been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. He says people have also been wary of booking since Mt Ruapehu has gone to Volcanic Alert Level Two.

"Hut usage hasn't been what it was, so we thought we would open it up to other schools, so their rangatahi can also have the magnificent experience of staying on the mountain."

The lodge is located on Mt Ruapehu, within the Tongariro National Park, which is on the Unesco World Heritage List recognising the park for its cultural landscape and natural heritage. Craig says staying in the lodge gives students a first-hand opportunity to experience these values.

"Memorial Hut is in a unique and stunning location."

Summer trampers at Meads Wall, Iwikau Village, Mt Ruapehu. Photo / Supplied

Students also get to see what it's like being away from home, with many finding communal living a novelty.

"Everyone is together, and dinner is followed by board games, playing ping pong, reading quietly or just enjoying each other's company in the lounge."

Memorial Hut is a mere 10-minute walk to the Sky Waka gondola, making the snow fields on Whakapapa highly accessible.

"You're already on the maunga and can get up early and hit the slopes before the crowds arrive. Then ski late and go back to the hut for a hot shower and hot meal."

Bluebird day on Whakapapa Ski Area in 2020. Photo / Rachel Canning

He says summer is also a popular time to stay, with students using the hut as a base to hike the Great Walks, the Tongariro Northern Circuit or the Tongariro Alpine Crossing, or one of the many other day walks starting from the Bruce Rd.

"The maunga is nature's laboratory, students can study the alpine biota, geology, weather patterns."

"Not to mention a night sky unobstructed by city lights."

Taupō Intermediate teacher Nikki Morris says the hut has enabled students to experience what it feels like to stay on "their" mountain. She says without the hut, most of the students would never get to stay on the mountain.

"The short walk over the hill to the hut gives you a feeling of tramping into the wilderness," Nikki says.

She says staff at Taupō Intermediate have also enjoyed staying at the hut, with staff bonding and banter enriching them as a group and adding to the whānau feeling of the hut.

"Arohanui to the Auckland Tramping club for gifting this beautiful ski lodge to our children and community."

Year 8 students Mia Elliott and Michaela Mundy say their experience staying at Memorial Hut was "beyond belief".

"The cozy interior is filled with charm, and the large living provides heaps of room to hang out and play games.

"While you lie on your comfy bunk bed you can view the stunning Mt Ruapehu mountain ranges. The rocky landscape around the hut is breathtaking, and if you're lucky enough, you can experience snow first-hand at this incredible hut."

Check www.memorialhut.co.nz to view the calendar to see availability and follow the booking link. The hut is $500/night for any other school in the Taupō District, $600/night for any other school in NZ and $1000/night for non-school users.