Police still on hunt for Koutu shooting offender

A police officer in a boiler suit at the Koutu Rd property. Photo / Andrew Warner

The man who was shot in Koutu on Saturday is in a stable condition in hospital but police are yet to make any arrests related to the incident.

A police spokeswoman said inquiries into the incident were ongoing and there had been no arrests at this stage.

Officers were called to the Koutu Rd house near the Nihoriki St intersection about 2am Saturday and were still on the scene at 8pm.

Police and CIB vehicles were parked outside the house and police wearing boiler suits searched inside.

The 46-year-old victim was taken to Waikato Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and remained in a stable condition, a Waikato District Health Board spokeswoman said.