Coastguard called to Kawaha Point for kitesurfer

Coastguard was seen at Kawaha Point. Photo / Andrew Warner

Police and Coastguard were called to Kawaha Point after a kitesurfer appeared to have got into trouble in the water this afternoon.

A police media spokeswoman said police received a call regarding an object in the water about 1.20pm that appeared to be a person holding onto a kiteboard.

"About 10 minutes later police were advised the person appeared to be back on the board and okay," the spokeswoman said.

"However, police and Coastguard are continuing to make inquiries in the area to ensure there is no one in trouble."