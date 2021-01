A man was found dead in the Redwood Forest this morning. Photo / File

A body was found on a Rotorua mountain bike trail this morning.

A police media spokeswoman said police were notified of a mountain biking accident, on the Eagle vs Shark trail, by a member of the public about 8am.

A man had been found dead, she said.

There were no suspicious circumstances and the death would be referred to the coroner.