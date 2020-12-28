Man charged following Eastern Bay of Plenty homicide

FILE

A homicide inquiry has been launched following the death of a man who was critically injured in an assault on Christmas Eve.

A statement from police media said emergency services were called to a Nukuhou property about 5pm following a disorder incident.

Three men were transported to the hospital, two with serious injuries and one with critical injuries.

The man critically injured, aged in his 40s, died on December 26, the statement said.

A 35-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He has been remanded in custody and is next due to appear in Whakatāne District Court on January 20.

Inquiries are ongoing and a number of people are assisting police with information, however, police would like to hear from anyone who has not yet spoken to them and knows anything that may be useful to the investigation.

Anyone with information should call police on 105, quoting file number 201224/5429.

You can also give information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.