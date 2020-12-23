Man charged after alleged assault and theft at 'Hot and Cold' Pools near Rotorua

Police have made an arrest affer an alleged assault at the 'Hot and Cold' Pools near Rotorua. Photo / File

Police have made an arrest after a man was an allegedly assaulted at a public swimming stream known as the "Hot and Cold" Pools near Rotorua last week.

A police spokeswoman said the alleged attack in Wauitapu Loop Rd happened about 11.30pm on December 19.

She said a 19-year-old man, who has been charged with injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and theft, was due to appear in the Rotorua District Court tomorrow.

The spokeswoman said inquiries were continuing to identify and find the other alleged offenders.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police via 105 and quote file number 201220/7605.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.