Rotorua Daily Post

Police investigating fight and car crash on Lake Rd in Rotorua

Police were called at 11.20am. Photo / File

A person has been hit by a car and a fight has broken out on Lake Rd in Rotorua.

Police were called to two separate reports of a crash and a fight on Lake Rd near Railway Rd about 11.20am.

A spokeswoman said a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.

It was unclear at this stage what the injuries are.

There was also a fight at the scene.

The spokeswoman said it was unclear at this stage in which sequence the incidents happened and police were working to determine the circumstances.

More to come.