Police investigating fight and car crash on Lake Rd in Rotorua

A person has been hit by a car and a fight has broken out on Lake Rd in Rotorua.
Police were called to two separate reports of a crash and a fight on Lake Rd near Railway Rd about 11.20am.
A spokeswoman said a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.
It was unclear at this stage what the injuries are.
There was also a fight at the scene.
The spokeswoman said it was unclear at this stage in which sequence the incidents happened and police were working to determine the circumstances.
More to come.