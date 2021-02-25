Person injured in crash between truck and ute in Whakatāne dies in hospital

FILE

A person who suffered critical injuries after a crash in Whakatāne has died in hospital.

The crash, between a truck and a ute, happened at the intersection of State Highway 30 and Shaw Rd about 3.37pm on Tuesday.

A statement from police said: "One person has died in Waikato Hospital following a crash between a truck and a ute in Coastlands, Whakatāne on February 23.

"Police's thoughts are with the family at the difficult time."

The person was initially flown to Waikato Hospital with critical injuries.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.