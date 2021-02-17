State Highway 36 lane closure for retrieval of crashed logging truck

A logging truck which has been upside down on the side of a road for a week will be retrieved today.

The truck rolled on Hamurana Rd, near Central Rd, about 5.20pm on February 11.

A Rotorua Daily Post photographer at the scene said traffic was building on the Tauranga Direct Rd side of the crash and was backed up about 1km.

A logging truck rolled on Hamurana Rd last week. Photo / Andrew Warner

Logs were being removed from the crashed truck with one lane open to traffic intermittently.

A Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency statement said delays were expected today while the truck was retrieved.

Logs removed from a crashed logging truck on Hamurana Rd today. Photo / Andrew Warner

"A lane closure will be in place between Oturoa Rd and 400m east of Gloucester Rd to allow for the retrieval of a logging truck that rolled on SH36 last week," the statement said.

"The retrieval will take place between 9am and 3pm. During this time stop/go traffic management will be operating alongside a 30kmh temporary speed limit.

"As a result of the closure, motorists are advised to expect delays, allow additional time for their journey or choose an alternate route."

Shortly after the crash last week, A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance was sent to the incident and took a patient with moderate injuries to Rotorua Hospital.