State Highway 36 lane closure for retrieval of crashed logging truck

A logging truck which has been upside down on the side of a road for a week will be retrieved today.
The truck rolled on Hamurana Rd, near Central Rd, about 5.20pm on February 11.
A Rotorua Daily Post photographer at the scene said traffic was building on the Tauranga Direct Rd side of the crash and was backed up about 1km.
Logs were being removed from the crashed truck with one lane open to traffic intermittently.
A Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency statement said delays were expected today while the truck was retrieved.
"A lane closure will be in place between Oturoa Rd and 400m east of Gloucester Rd to allow for the retrieval of a logging truck that rolled on SH36 last week," the statement said.
"The retrieval will take place between 9am and 3pm. During this time stop/go traffic management will be operating alongside a 30kmh temporary speed limit.
"As a result of the closure, motorists are advised to expect delays, allow additional time for their journey or choose an alternate route."
Shortly after the crash last week, A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance was sent to the incident and took a patient with moderate injuries to Rotorua Hospital.