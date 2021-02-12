Cause of Paradise Valley Rd fire won't be released: Artist loses everything

A Givealittle page has been set up for a Rotorua artist who lost everything in a blaze on Paradise Valley Rd.

The cause of last week's fire remains under wraps but the blaze destroyed a large shed and its contents including at least three classic cars and a large truck.

The blaze broke out about 11pm on February 4 with neighbours telling the Rotorua Daily Post last week they were woken by the sound of explosions.

A house on the property wasn't been damaged and no one was hurt.

A man who lived onsite, who was a metal sculpture artist, didn't want to comment to the Rotorua Daily Post when approached again this week.

A spokesman from Fire and Emergency said the cause of the fire would not be disclosed to the media at the request of the property owners.

Meanwhile, the Givealittle page has been set up by a friend and said the man was a "renowned metal sculpture artist and a car enthusiast".

"A world of dreams up in smoke, anyone who knows [the man] will understand the extent of what he has lost."

The burned remains of classic cars after the shed fire on February 4. Photo / Andrew Warner

The page said among the destruction was his 1964 RHD Chevy Impala convertible, Chevy Bel Air, Oldsmobile and a Vauxhall.

All his tools for building cars and his tools for work, along with a lifetime of savings to make his metal art, were also destroyed in the fire.

"Being the old school guy that he is nothing was insured. [He] is an amazing, talented guy who we love dearly, this page is to support our friend who now has to start with nothing."

As of Friday morning, the page had already generated $6230 from 34 donors.