NZ Herald.

When Patrick Te Huia and Prayze Roberts have their fourth child, it’ll be the first time they won’t be bringing a baby home to emergency housing.

The young couple have spent nearly four years bouncing from one motel to the next but now they've landed their first proper home.

Te Huia, 26, and Roberts, 20, have three children, Titan, 4, Ares, 2, and Athena, 1, with their new baby girl due next weekend on Valentine's Day, February 14.

The family hasn't been in a private rental - apart from a short stint in 2019 - since 2017 when they found themselves in emergency housing for the first time in Wellington.

For family reasons, they then shifted to Tauranga in 2018 before being forced to move to Rotorua in 2019 as a result of a housing shortage in Tauranga.

They stayed at two motels before trying to go somewhere on their own. All they could find was a two-bedroom flat on Ranolf St that carried a $630 a week price tag.

The flat turned out to be a "dive", they said, and after disagreements with the landlord over the living conditions and struggling to pay for food, they found themselves back in emergency accommodation.

They went to a new motel but lasted only two weeks because they had to leave to make way for a prior booking to a member of the public.

They then settled at a motel on Fenton St and have stayed there since October last year.

Te Huia and Roberts shake their heads when they describe their time in emergency housing.

They said they kept their children inside their small two-bedroom motel as they were too afraid to let them mingle with those around the motel.

They said there was constant fighting, drinking, yelling and swearing and cars would come and go all the time.

"I just didn't think it was safe to have them outside," Te Huia said. "The kids would get scared and they would just start crying."

The family also used to get sick all the time - Roberts with a persistent cough and Te Huia with a flu.

"There was just no ventilation and it was stuffy," Roberts said.

They met social worker Dee Horne through Central Kids Early Education who mentioned to Shane Marshall from Lifewise's Housing First she had a worthy family desperate for a house.

In just a short time, Marshall secured a four-bedroom home with a spacious backyard at Ngongotahā.

The family pay $150 a week for the private rental and the rest is subsidised through Housing First.

Marshall said he wanted to help the family and was instantly impressed with them because of their "happy" children.

Horne said she was happy to get them out of their motel as she was starting to worry about their health.

Te Huia said they had only been in their new house a week but already the family was on top of the world.

"It's just routines, sleeping better, everything."

Roberts said it was nice to open the curtains and not have people standing there looking at you.

"I can now just focus on getting stuff for baby. For the first time our baby will have a home to come to and that's really exciting."

Patrick Te Huia and Athena, 1, have been in their new house a week but already the family are on top of the world. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Te Huia said it felt good to see his children playing outside and not being told to be quiet while playing on a phone inside.

There's even better news for Te Huia who has now secured a job for the first time in two years, kiwifruit picking from March 2.

Without the daily commitments of going to property viewings for rentals and the atmosphere of emergency housing bringing him down, he said he was ready to work.

"It's wanting to mahi. It's a different mindset in emergency housing. Now I feel I'm ready to go."

Te Huia and Roberts have advice for those stuck in the emergency housing rut.

"Engage with these two," Te Huia said laughing and pointing to Horne and Roberts.

“But, nah, seriously communication is the key. You have to talk to each other. If you don’t, you’re going to argue all the time. And be kind to each other.”