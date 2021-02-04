Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Young Rotorua family get out of emergency housing just in time for new baby

Kelly Makiha
By
4 mins to read
NZ Herald.

NZ Herald.

When Patrick Te Huia and Prayze Roberts have their fourth child, it’ll be the first time they won’t be bringing a baby home to emergency housing.

The young couple have spent nearly four years bouncing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post