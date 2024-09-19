A St John spokesperson said its staff receive tailored training in dynamic risk assessment, personal protective equipment, and have a range of communication devices to help keep them safe in situations like they encountered on Saturday night.

The council’s environmental health officer and team leader compliance, Annette Munday, said the four seized and impounded dogs were from the same property.

“The four dogs involved in the attack have been surrendered to council and they will be euthanised. The owner will also be receiving infringements as stated in the Dog Control Act.

“Our priority is always public safety and after any attack where people or animals are involved, the dogs are usually surrendered to council, and they are destroyed.”

Munday said in other situations where dogs were not surrendered after an attack, a court order was required to destroy them, which could result in a lengthy process through the Dog Control Act.

She said there were several important reminders for all dog owners.

“A dog owner must keep their dog under control at all times. The rules and consequences are set out in the legislation and can be serious.

“Keep your dog confined to your property in such a manner that it cannot freely leave your property, or ensure your dog is under the direct control of a person.

“Our policy and bylaw provide rules, guidelines and procedures for the control of dogs in public places and supports responsible dog ownership by allowing owners to exercise their dogs off-leash in many reserves and on most beaches.

“Leash requirements, exercise areas and prohibited areas, as well as enforcement for irresponsible owners are also covered.”

Te Whatu Ora could not provide a current update on the patient’s status due to a newly introduced privacy waiver policy.

However, Ōpōtiki News understands that after being taken to Whakatāne Hospital, she was taken to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

- Whakatane Beacon











