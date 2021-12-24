Pedestrian named after fatal crash in Broadlands Rd

Shane Oakley Thompson, 46, was the person who died after a crash in Broadlands Rd. Photo / NZME

Police have named the pedestrian who died after a crash in Broadlands Road on December 23.

He was 46-year-old Shane Oakley Thompson, of Otukou, Taupō.

Emergency services were sent to the crash scene on Broadlands Rd, between Rotorua and Taupō, shortly after 1.15am.

Police said they wished to extend sympathies to Thomspon's family and they were making inquiries in relation to Thompson's death on behalf of the coroner.

The coroner will release their finding in due course, the police spokesperson said.