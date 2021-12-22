Pedestrian dead after Broadlands Rd crash

Emergency services were sent to the crash on Broadlands Rd shortly after 1.15am. Photo / NZME

Police are appealing for information after a pedestrian died in a crash in Broadlands overnight.

Emergency services were sent to the crash on Broadlands Rd, between Rotorua and Taupō, shortly after 1.15am.

Police said they were making inquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the coroner.

The coroner will release their finding in due course.

Police are appealing for sightings or dashcam footage of a man walking on Broadlands Rd between midnight and 1.30am.

Anyone with information that could help police with inquiries is asked to contact 105 and quote job number P049046921.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.