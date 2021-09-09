Paul Hickey - Level 2 changes, Christmas planning and parade

Christmas is only 15 weeks away and the Rotorua Christmas Parade is already in planning mode. Photo / File

Was there a collective sigh of relief wherever you were on Monday afternoon?

Because that was certainly the case where I was, and here we are now with just a little bit more freedom in the community, and most importantly, the chance for all our hard struck businesses to try to generate some income once again.

Sure, it's not back to where we were, but it's a start.

On Wednesday when we moved back to level 2, the hardest part for me was getting dressed!

Since I've been the only one in the radio office during level 3 and 4, I'll admit to being pretty casual, with hoodies and track pants the norm.

So it was a bit different dressing properly for work, and then I'll also admit to feeling happy to see a lot of traffic on Te Ngae Rd as I drove to work.

I never thought I'd say that, but it won't take long to get those emotions back to reality I am sure.

***

So this weekend we have the chance to catch up with whānau and friends who we might not have seen for a few weeks, or maybe do a bit of travel.

That's our plan as we will head to Wellington to drop our daughter back for the resumption of study at uni.

If there was an upside to the lockdown it was having the family back together for a couple of weeks – albeit restrictively.

But it has been a crazy last couple of days as Destiny has been busy catching up with friends who she couldn't visit in lockdown; anybody else in the same situation?

***

I wrote last week about how we had 'gift week' in our house.

Two birthdays and Father's Day meant three of four in the family get a gift day over the course of this week. But because of the shock lockdown we (mostly) got caught out and the gift shopping didn't happen in time.

Now I am traditionally a last-minute buyer, but I'm thinking that might have to change.

Christmas is now only 15 weeks away, and I would just hate to get caught short for that day, if another lockdown happened in December!

And reading the news this week, there is another reason why parents in particular should be prioritising Christmas shopping right now.

Toymakers are saying the global shipping crisis and labour shortages could limit their ability to keep stores stocked right up to the big day.

Chief executives of two major toy companies have gone on record as saying they fear supply chain woes and the resulting inflated prices will mean many children won't get the toys they want for Christmas.

The bosses, whose companies sell brands including Fisher-Price, K'nex, Care Bears, Little Tykes and Bratz, say not only have prices of products increased by about 23 per cent, the cost of shipping via container to New Zealand from China, for example, has risen especially steeply.

Several years ago it cost about US$1000 to bring in a 40-foot container from China, now it's up to about US$12,000.

So let's get shopping, and support local as much as we can!

***

Speaking of Christmas, The Hits is excited to once again be involved with the Rotorua Christmas Parade, which is already in full planning mode.

And if your community group, organisation or business would like to bring joy to the community with a float entry, you need to start thinking about it now too!

It will happen on Saturday, December 4, and we've got details up now at the What's On page at thehits.co.nz.

***

