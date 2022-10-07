Patience Pari appearing in the Rotorua District Court. Photo / Andrew Warner

An out-of-control driver who smashed into a car containing a mother and her kids after school before crashing again and punching a police officer is trying to get into a drug and alcohol rehab centre.

Patience Tina Maree Pari appeared in the Rotorua District Court yesterday for sentencing after previously pleading guilty to two counts of dangerous driving causing injury, refusing a police request to give blood, resisting police and aggravated assault.

Pari's lawyer, Alistair Burns, said his client had engaged in discussions with Lifewise, a service provider that deals with drug and alcohol-addicted patients, and hoped to get a referral to Odyssey House - a live-in rehabilitation centre - in Auckland.

Burns said he had only recently taken over the case and Pari had indicated she would like to get a Section 27 Cultural Report done before sentencing as it could be beneficial for her.

A Cultural Report provides the court with a greater understanding of the offender's family history and cultural background as well as factors that drive offending, which could help support rehabilitation. The factors in the reports can be taken into account by sentencing judges.

Judge Maree MacKenzie said she was "very reluctant" to adjourn sentencing given the seriousness of the charges but felt "compelled" to do so.

She said the Court of Appeal had made it clear that those wanting to obtain the reports should be able to do so.

Judge MacKenzie also noted the recent change in legal representation.

"This is serious offending. It has a starting point of imprisonment."

On July 25, Pari drove her car at another vehicle being driven by Rotorua woman Annemarie Gallagher, who had just picked up her children from school.

Gallagher, a registered nurse, told the Rotorua Daily Post Weekend last month she quickly wrenched the car on to the kerb - an action she believes may have saved her and her children's lives.

Pari's speeding car missed hitting the Gallaghers' vehicle head-on, instead striking the rear of their car.

Annemarie Gallagher and her three children were nearly wiped out after Patience Pari drove erratically and aggressively down Devon St. Photo / Kelly Makiha

A police summary of facts, obtained earlier by the Rotorua Daily Post Weekend, said an open beer bottle was found in Pari's car, and the vehicle smelled of alcohol.

Pari's collision course began on Fenton St, where she was seen driving on to a median berm.

The area was busy with traffic and pedestrians as several nearby schools had not long finished for the day.

A witness called police and followed as Pari turned right on to Devon St and crossed to the wrong side of the road, driving erratically at speed, the summary said.

Gallagher and her children were coming the other way.

Pari's vehicle swiped the right rear side of their car before accelerating away "aggressively".

The back of Annemarie Gallagher's car after Patience Pari's vehicle struck it. Photo / Supplied

Pari returned to her lane as she approached the Ranolf St and Devon St roundabout and rammed straight into the back of a vehicle with three men inside.

Pari accelerated, pushing the vehicle forward before backing up and striking it again, the summary said. Two of the men were later taken to hospital and treated for whiplash.

Patience Pari drove into a second vehicle. Photo / Supplied

She pulled left and tried to undertake the car, colliding with its front left corner before continuing on Devon St.

She eventually stopped, got out of her car and started yelling abuse at people.

Some who stopped to help escorted her off the road.

The summary said when police arrived, Pari was uncooperative and appeared "heightened and agitated". She ran off on Baton St and a police officer gave chase but lost sight of her on Wylie St.

She was found crouching behind a green power box and told she was under arrest.

As a sergeant leaned down with her left hand to help Pari to her feet, Pari stood up and aggressively punched the officer twice to the left side of her temple in an attempt to avoid being arrested, the summary said.

After a minor scuffle Pari was handcuffed and taken to the police station, continuing to act violently. She refused to allow a blood sample to be taken.

Judge MacKenzie said on Friday in her view there were only two options, a jail term or an electronic sentence - such as home detention. Appropriate addresses for the latter needed to be explored.

She remanded Pari on continued bail to reappear on December 21.