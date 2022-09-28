Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Bay of Plenty: Rebels gang leaders Patrick Duff and James Glassie appeal prison sentences for drugs offending

Kelly Makiha
By
4 mins to read
James Duff, left, and Mark Glassie are appealing the lengths of their prison sentences. Photos / Andrew Warner

James Duff, left, and Mark Glassie are appealing the lengths of their prison sentences. Photos / Andrew Warner

Two Rebels gang leaders jailed for running a Bay of Plenty-based drug dealing ring that was said to have used "Mafia-like tactics" have argued their prison terms are too long.

James Patrick Duff, who was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.